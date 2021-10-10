Brandon Ingram loves wearing retro hard-rock T-shirts – even if he doesn’t know much about the bands
Brandon Ingram made the Western Conference All-Star team in his first season in New Orleans, averaging 23.8 points since joining the franchise, making it extremely rare for the 6-foot-8 forward to disappoint anyone in the Pelicans' fan base. There's one exception, however, which comes whenever Ingram wears one of his favorite heavy metal T-shirts and encounters a dual Pelicans/hard-rock fan on the street.
