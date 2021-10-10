Emmer Holding Service Academy Information Night in St. Cloud

CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris says CentraCare and St. Cloud Hospital is "at capacity for all patients". Morris says they have approximately the same amount of COVID-19 patients within CentraCare and at St. Cloud Hospital as they had last week but with all other non COVID-19 care needs they just don't have the beds or enough staff to handle the pressure they are facing due to COVID. Morris says they have approximately 85 total COVID-19 patients within CentraCare and mid-60s at St. Cloud Hospital. Last week's numbers were 87 within CentraCare and 66 at St. Cloud Hospital. The amount of people in the ICU/Crifitcal unit this week is about the same with 22 this week as opposed to 23 last week. Morris says three-fourths of those in the ICU//Critical Care Unit are on ventilators. CentraCare regional facilities in Willmar, Monticello, Long Prairie, Melrose, Paynesville and Redwood Falls also have COVID-19 patients.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO