CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, MN

Emmer Holding Service Academy Information Night in St. Cloud

By Sarah Mueller
WJON
WJON
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesotans interested in attending one of the country’s military or service academies will have the opportunity to learn more about how they work this week. The office of Congressman Tom Emmer is hosting a Service Academy Information Night at the St. Cloud Public Library on Monday.

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

ROTC Students in Two States Rebuild Bridge Used in Skills Test

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) -- ROTC students from three colleges along the Wisconsin and Minnesota border came together to rebuild a bridge that is part of a trail system used in an annual national competition. The Eagle Battalion included about a dozen students from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and...
LA CROSSE, WI
WJON

Blue Cross and Blue Shield Opens St. Cloud Sales Center

ST. CLOUD -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has opened a new sales center in St. Cloud. The center, at 125 33rd Avenue South, is available to individuals who have questions about health care plans, coverages, claims, or doctors. Two full-time licensed health plan advisors are available Monday...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Hospital at Capacity Due to COVID-19

CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris says CentraCare and St. Cloud Hospital is "at capacity for all patients". Morris says they have approximately the same amount of COVID-19 patients within CentraCare and at St. Cloud Hospital as they had last week but with all other non COVID-19 care needs they just don't have the beds or enough staff to handle the pressure they are facing due to COVID. Morris says they have approximately 85 total COVID-19 patients within CentraCare and mid-60s at St. Cloud Hospital. Last week's numbers were 87 within CentraCare and 66 at St. Cloud Hospital. The amount of people in the ICU/Crifitcal unit this week is about the same with 22 this week as opposed to 23 last week. Morris says three-fourths of those in the ICU//Critical Care Unit are on ventilators. CentraCare regional facilities in Willmar, Monticello, Long Prairie, Melrose, Paynesville and Redwood Falls also have COVID-19 patients.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud State Victim of Cyber Attack

ST. CLOUD -- Cyber attackers managed to access servers at St. Cloud State University this summer. Students received a letter on September 28th that there was unauthorized access to servers at the university on August 15th. Information technology staff detected the breach and moved quickly to limit the attackers access.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vining, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Sauk Centre, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
WJON

30th Anniversary of 1991 Halloween Blizzard in Minnesota

UNDATED -- This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Halloween Blizzard in Minnesota. Climatologist Pete Boulay was a student at St. Cloud State University during that 1991 snowstorm. He says it was a Thursday on Halloween and the National Weather Service had issued a Winter Storm Watch that morning,...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

The Weekender: SCSU Homecoming, Bee Gees and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There is no shortage of fun and exciting activities happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Listen to 8 local St. Cloud residents speak at the TEDx talks, hear the music of The Bee Gees, take a night Hike in St. Joe and Rice, Tour the storage areas of the Stearns History Museum, and celebrate Homecoming with St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy