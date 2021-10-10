Neymar believes 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be his last for Brazil

Arsenal chalked up their first win of the Women’s Champions League group stage by beating Hoffenheim 4-0 at Meadow Park.Following their 4-1 defeat at Barcelona in their opening fixture of Group C, goals from Kim Little, Tobin Heath, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson saw the Gunners to a comfortable victory that pulls them level on points with their German opponents in the standings.Little and Heath found the net prior to half-time, before Miedema and Williamson rounded off the scoring in the second period, although Hoffenheim had plenty of chances themselves.Nicole Billa fired wide on the turn as Arsenal failed to...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO