Neymar believes 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be his last for Brazil

Group B of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship Group Stage wrapped up play on Saturday and saw Korea's T1 and China's EDward Gaming advance to the Knockout Stage. The biggest winner of the day was T1 (5-1), who took the first seed in a group with two regions' top seeds, including the LPL's EDward Gaming (4-2). When these two met, T1 stomped them in a 26-minute rout. T1 put heavy pressure on the top side of the map to get top laner Kim "Canna" Chang-dong's Kennen online, enabling him to take over teamfights in the mid-game with his Slicing Maelstrom ultimates. T1 snowballed their early leads across the map into iron-clad objective control, taking three Elemental Drakes and a Baron Nashor en route to the win in 25:50.
