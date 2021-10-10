CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neymar believes 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be his last for Brazil

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis [France], October 10 (ANI): Neymar has admitted that in all likelihood next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be his last, as the strain of the game has taken its toll on the Brazilian's body and mind. The PSG star has represented the Selecao at the 2014 World...

