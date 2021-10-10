CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Jordanian ministers submit resignation ahead of gov’t reshuffle -state media

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 7 days ago

AMMAN (Reuters) – Jordanian ministers have submitted their resignation ahead of a government reshuffle, state owned al Mamlaka television said on Sunday. The reshuffle would be the fourth since Bisher al-Khaswaneh became prime minister in October 2020, official sources said. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by David Goodman)

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Jordanian media ignores Pandora Papers bombshell about king's homes

Amman, Jordan — The bombshell “Pandora papers” disclosures about King Abdullah II's multimillion-dollar real-estate holdings don't currently look like a major blow to the king's domestic standing, in part because local media have steered clear. Driving the news: The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) reported that King Abdullah had...
MIDDLE EAST
WNCY

Saudi Arabia says it hopes situation stabilises in Lebanon

CAIRO (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia has followed events in Lebanon with interest and hopes the situation stabilises as soon as possible, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday. Tension over an investigation into a massive blast last year in Beirut developed into the worst street violence in more than...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordanian#State Media#Amman#Reuters#Al Mamlaka
WNCY

Lebanon detained 19 people over recent deadly clashes – state news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) – Lebanon detained 19 people in relation to recent gunfire in Beirut, state National News Agency reported on Friday. Seven Shi’ite Muslims were killed by gunfire on Thursday that began as people were assembling for a protest called by the Shi’ite group Hezbollah against Judge Tarek Bitar, in hours of clashes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Sadat's nephew negotiates way out for Egypt prisoners

The fate of dissidents languishing in Egypt's prisons has long been under scrutiny, but one veteran is leveraging his political prowess in a bid to have them released. Mohamed al-Sadat, 66, nephew of former president Anwar al-Sadat, the first Arab leader to strike peace with Israel, has long been a fixture of Egypt's political scene.
MIDDLE EAST
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
houstonianonline.com

Free trade with China is over for the United States

In the summer of 1915, during the first year of World War I, a British official from the Ministry of Mansion settled in Switzerland. Objective: To enter into a transaction from neutral territory, the Germans, in other words, would provide the enemy with a military telescope that the British did not have. London, sending rubber from the tropics, the Germans – those with some colonies – were in disbelief.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

How to Beat China Without a War

Building partner capacity in Africa through security assistance (SA) and cooperation (SC) activities provides the capability to maneuver in that space. Can the U.S. Department of Defense do two things at once: Operate in the gray zone of small wars and excel in great power competition? The rise of China has some analysts worried that the U.S. “is focused on the wrong countries and being used to build the wrong capabilities.” Small wars are out, big wars are in, and are increasingly used for justifying increased budgets for expensive ships and aircraft. The general idea is that competition with China and Russia – great power competition (GPC) – is the priority and all instruments of national power must be bent to that end, at the expense of all other needs. At best, this view is myopic; at worst, it is a false narrative. The U.S. can succeed in the gray zone in which would outflank China and Russia in the next (perhaps the last) strategic zone: Africa.
MILITARY
The Independent

British football coach ‘tortured’ in brutal Dubai prison after 25-year sentence for CBD oil

A British football coach jailed for 25 years in Dubai over possession of CBD vape liquid is being “tortured” in prison, a friend of his has alleged.Billy Hood, 24, was found guilty of possession, selling and drug trafficking after police found cannabis vape juice in his car on 31 January.In the UK, CBD oil is legal as it contains only trace amounts of the psychoactive cannabinoid THC.But the United Arab Emirates – where Mr Hood, from west London, had moved to in 2020 to work as a children’s football coach – has a zero-tolerance approach to all cannabinoids and psychoactive...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy