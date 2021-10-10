CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics-Ethiopia’s Tura holds off Rupp to win Chicago Marathon

(Reuters) – Ethiopia’s Seifu Tura won the men’s Chicago Marathon in 2:06:12 on Sunday, after breaking away from the pack late in the race and battling through warm and windy weather. It was the first major title for Tura, who held off 2017 champion Galen Rupp through the final stretch...

CBS Chicago

Chicago Marathon Kicks Off Sunday With Safety Measures In Place To Beat The Heat

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicks off Sunday. With hot temperatures expected this weekend, marathon organizers are looking at the ways to keep runners safe. The goal for runners is to stay hydrated. So, there will be a lot of water stations, including the largest station at State Street between Randolph and Madison. Marathon organizers say they’ll have extra water along the course and cold towels at the finish line. Misting stations, where runners can cool down, will also be along the race. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees by the end of the race. Most runners prefer 50 to 60 degrees. Marathon organizers are focused on preventing what happened in 2007, when the marathon was cut short and hundreds of runners ended up in the hospital. The temperature reached 89 degrees that day. The marathon expo is set for Friday and Saturday at McCormick Place. Runners can pick up their packets.
CHICAGO, IL
womensrunning.com

Ruth Chepngetich Wins the 2021 Chicago Marathon; U.S.A.’s Bates and Hall Place Second and Third

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya did it the hardest way possible, but after starting the 2021 Chicago Marathon at a blistering pace, she held on for the win on Sunday, finishing in 2:22:31. Emma Bates and Sara Hall placed second and third, respectively—the first time since 1994 that two American women finished the race in the top three.
CHICAGO, IL
talesbuzz.com

Watch Tatyana McFadden Win 2021 Chicago Marathon, 2nd Boston

Twenty-time Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden raced 52.4 miles in the span of 24 hours between the 2021 Chicago and Boston Marathons. She took home her ninth women’s wheelchair division title in Chicago on Oct. 10 (1:48:57), then proceeded to finish in second place the next day in Boston (1:50:20). This comes just one week after McFadden got third at the 2021 London Marathon and less than a month following her second-place results in the 2021 Berlin Marathon.
SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Chicago Marathon 2021 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Nobody was faster in their respective races in the Windy City on Sunday than Seifu Tura and Ruth Chepngetich. Tura and Chepngetich won the 2021 men's and women's Chicago Marathon, respectively, in impressive fashion. Seifu Tura with his 1️⃣st major marathon win with 2:06:12 🇪🇹<br><br>American Galen Rupp comes in 2️⃣nd...
CHICAGO, IL
