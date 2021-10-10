Athletics-Ethiopia’s Tura holds off Rupp to win Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicks off Sunday. With hot temperatures expected this weekend, marathon organizers are looking at the ways to keep runners safe. The goal for runners is to stay hydrated. So, there will be a lot of water stations, including the largest station at State Street between Randolph and Madison. Marathon organizers say they’ll have extra water along the course and cold towels at the finish line. Misting stations, where runners can cool down, will also be along the race. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees by the end of the race. Most runners prefer 50 to 60 degrees. Marathon organizers are focused on preventing what happened in 2007, when the marathon was cut short and hundreds of runners ended up in the hospital. The temperature reached 89 degrees that day. The marathon expo is set for Friday and Saturday at McCormick Place. Runners can pick up their packets.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO