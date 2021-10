It should be an entertaining clash between two of the world's top teams when Belgium and France square off in a UEFA Nations League semifinal on Thursday in Turin, Italy. Belgium is the No. 1 team in the world but still is seeking its first major trophy, while France is the reigning World Cup champion. The last meeting between these teams was a 1-0 France victory in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Les Bleus are on a 14-game unbeaten run (8-6-0), while the Red Devils have lost just once in their last 17 (14-2-1).

UEFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO