Athletics-Ethiopia’s Tura holds off Rupp to win Chicago Marathon

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 7 days ago

(Reuters) – Ethiopia’s Seifu Tura won the men’s Chicago Marathon in 2:06:12 on Sunday, after breaking away from the pack late in the race and battling through warm and windy weather. It was the first major title for Tura, who held off 2017 champion Galen Rupp through the final stretch...

