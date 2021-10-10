Identifying the association between MIGS and endophthalmitis
Yoshihiro Yonekawa, MD, reports on the findings of an investigation looking at the prevalence of endophthalmitis following minimally invasive glaucoma surgery. Yoshihiro Yonekawa, MD, from Wills Eye Hospital, Mid-Atlantic Retina, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, reported that the prevalence of endophthalmitis following minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) is similar to the prevalence rates of endophthalmitis after other incisional glaucoma surgeries but warned of the potential risk of endophthalmitis with the use of implantable MIGS devices.
