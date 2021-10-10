CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identifying the association between MIGS and endophthalmitis

Cover picture for the articleYoshihiro Yonekawa, MD, reports on the findings of an investigation looking at the prevalence of endophthalmitis following minimally invasive glaucoma surgery. Yoshihiro Yonekawa, MD, from Wills Eye Hospital, Mid-Atlantic Retina, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, reported that the prevalence of endophthalmitis following minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) is similar to the prevalence rates of endophthalmitis after other incisional glaucoma surgeries but warned of the potential risk of endophthalmitis with the use of implantable MIGS devices.

Family study identifies genetic mutation associated with choroideremia

Genetic testing and counseling are advisable in family members of patients with choroideremia, particularly female members of childbearing age, according to a poster presented at the virtual Euretina congress. “Since the symptoms are very similar to those of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia should be considered in the differential diagnosis of males...
Masking the risk of endophthalmitis post-intravitreal anti-VEGF injections

Sunir Garg, MD, reports on the risk of presumed infectious endophthalmitis following administration of anti-VEFG injections in correlation with universal masking. Sunir Garg, MD, from Mid Atlantic Retina, The Retina Service of Wills Eye Hospital, Philadelphia, reported that the risk of presumed infectious endophthalmitis following administration of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) injections does not increase and universal masking (everyone in the room, including the doctor, patient and technician, wear masks) may actually decrease the risk of culture-positive endophthalmitis.
Face Masks May Reduce Endophthalmitis

SAN ANTONIO — When everyone in the room wears face masks, patients may be less likely to get endophthalmitis during intravitreal injections, researchers say. "We can't eliminate the risk, but we can reduce it," said Sunir Garg, MD, a professor of ophthalmology at Wills Eye Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
ASRS 39th Annual Scientific Meeting: A review of findings reported

A review of studies, presentations and discussions at ASRS 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. The American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) hosted its 39th Annual Scientific Meeting from October 8-12, 2021, at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa in San Antonio, Texas. The 2021 scientific program...
Evaluation of associations between estimates of particulate matter exposure and new onset type 2 diabetes in the REGARDS cohort

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2021)Cite this article. Studies of PM2.5 and type 2 diabetes employ differing methods for exposure assignment, which could explain inconsistencies in this growing literature. We hypothesized associations between PM2.5 and new onset type 2 diabetes would differ by PM2.5 exposure data source, duration, and community type.
If You Got Moderna or J&J, This Is Likely the Soonest You Can Get a Booster

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
What's next for those who got Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine?

Johnson and Johnson says a second dose of its COVID 19 vaccine provides stronger protection. It also says a booster provides an increase in antibodies. Those who received the one dose vaccine have questions. Some are asking if they should go ahead and get a dose of Pfizer or Moderna for extra protection.
The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
Vitamin For Hair Thickening

Foods with vitamin B12, which is important for effective blood circulation in the scalp and other systems within our body to make sure it reaches the hair follicles and nourish them to promote hair growth. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, which helps prevent seborrheic dermatitis, dry skin, and itchy...
Diet soda doesn't exactly have a good reputation. Its sweeteners like aspartame have been linked to headaches and decreased bone density, and to developing type 2 diabetes. But now, a new study out of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, has found that there may be another effect of drinking diet soda that you've probably brushed off as a rumor for years. Read on to find out what your favorite drink could be doing to your body.
More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
