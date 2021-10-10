Here’s the situation with arrest of Miami assistant recruiting director Mike Rumph
Former University of Miami football star and assistant coach Mike Rumph, 41, now the Hurricanes assistant director of recruiting, has been arrested. Rumph was arrested on Saturday in Weston, according to court records, on a felony charge of driving with a suspended license for the third time. He was also slapped with a traffic ticket of disobeying a stop sign. He is no longer in custody.www.miamiherald.com
