Soccer

Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil star Neymar says next year's World Cup in Qatar could be the last of his career. The comments by the 29-year-old striker were made in the documentary “Neymar & The Line Of Kings,” produced by DAZN. An excerpt was published on the channel's Twitter feed on Sunday.

goal.com

2022 World Cup in Qatar will be a logistical dream, says Mikael Silvestre

The Frenchman feels that the proximity of the stadiums during the tournament will be a boon for fans and players... The 2022 World Cup, set to be hosted by Qatar, will be the first-ever World Cup to be held in the Middle-East and will only be the second one to be played on the Asian continent. But those are not the only salient features of the global footballing showdown next year.
94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-Women’s leagues join UEFA opposition to biennial World Cup

(Reuters) – FIFA’s plans for a biennial World Cup would have a “profoundly detrimental” impact on the women’s game and fundamentally alter its development, Europe’s top women’s leagues and European governing body UEFA said on Monday. In a joint statement , the organisations criticised the consultation process FIFA employed while...
Frankfort Times

Danish sports minister says team to go to World Cup in Qatar

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Despite calling it “a wrong decision” to stage next year’s World Cup in Qatar, the Danish sports minister said Wednesday that a boycott of the tournament is not the answer. Speaking a day after Denmark qualified for the tournament, Ane Halsboe-Joergensen told broadcaster TV2 that the...
ESPN

Brazil teammates to Neymar: Please don't quit after World Cup

Neymar's Brazil teammates are still hoping the 29-year-old striker will remain with the national team after next year's World Cup, despite saying the tournament in Qatar could be his last. Neymar said in an interview aired this week that he doesn't know whether he will be able "mentally to endure''...
Forbes

As Adidas Comes Out Against Biennial World Cup, FIFA May Have To Start Listening

Since FIFA announced plans to hold a World Cup every two years instead of four, there has been a battle to convince the rest of the soccer world the idea is a good one. Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global development, explained why it was the "right solution" for soccer. The world governing body gathered a selection of "legends" (ex-players) to endorse a biennial tournament and four South Asian associations also came out in support.
AFP

PSG scrape victory with late Mbappe penalty

Kylian Mbappe converted a soft late VAR penalty award to give a Paris Saint-Germain side missing Lionel Messi and Neymar a 2-1 win over Angers in Ligue 1 on Friday. PSG had to come from behind, with Danilo Pereira heading in the equaliser midway through the second half after Angelo Fulgini had given the away side the lead at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe then finished emphatically from the spot with three minutes left after Angers defender Pierrick Capelle had been penalised for a handball only seen by the referee following a review of the images. Beaten at Rennes in their last game before the international break, Mauricio Pochettino's PSG side have now won nine of their 10 Ligue 1 outings this season and are nine points clear of Lens in second.
Frankfort Times

Oman thumps debutant PNG by 10 wkts in T20 World Cup

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Openers Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas smashed unbeaten half centuries as co-host Oman thumped debutant Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in its opening first-round Group B game on Sunday. Singh scored 73 off 42 balls and Ilyas made 50 that eased the host to...
Frankfort Times

Ulsan tops Jeonbuk, advances to Asian Champions League semis

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ulsan Hyundai Horang-i defeated Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 3-2 in an Asian Champions League quarterfinal on Sunday to stay on course for a second successive continental title. Ulsan, which also won in 2012, needed extra-time to beat its South Korean rival.
Frankfort Times

Lens and Nice lose, Marseille fans to pay Tapie tributes

PARIS (AP) — Second-place Lens lost 1-0 at Montpellier on Sunday to fall nine points behind runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain after 10 matches. Montpellier dominated the first half and pressure told moments after the break when English striker Stephy Mavididi scored from the irrepressible Teji Savanier's pass.
