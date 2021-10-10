PAX Unplugged Dates Announced for December

The upcoming streaming platform, Binge, is giving audiences a shock right out of the gate. The era of poorly executed video game shows and movies are over!. Sadly, while this may not be true, a new streaming platform is trying to redefine the genre of watching video game-inspired content. Binge.com is one of the most awaited streaming services to be offered as its intention is for one sole purpose: entertainment of shows based on video games. It was announced at E3 2021 that the team behind the scenes are a group of passionate and seasoned producers who share their love of gaming. Today, they announced their project with Nightdive Studios is bringing a System Shock live-action series to life.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO