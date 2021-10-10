PAX Unplugged Dates Announced for December
PAX Unplugged, the tabletop-centric gaming convention, is returning for the first time in two years, taking place December 10-12 at the Philadelphia Convention Centre. The three-day event is the most attended tabletop gaming convention in the Eastern United States, and attendees can expect to see new game demos, exciting tournaments, panels with prominent members of the industry, and more. Badges will go on sale “soon” according to a press release, with a three-day badge costing $75 and a single-day badge for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday costing $35.www.cgmagonline.com
