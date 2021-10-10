CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

A Beginner’s Guide to Indian Cooking

By Amrita Thakkar
Taste Of Home
Taste Of Home
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s almost impossible to get your head around what “Indian cooking” is. There’s so much variety to this ancient cuisine, which incorporates different flavors and spices from region to region. Add to that a long history of trade, invasions and colonialism and you’ll find plenty of Persian, Portuguese, British and Dutch influences, among others. If you love how spicy Indian food is, you might be surprised to learn that chiles are a Mexican import, likely brought to India by the Portuguese in the 17th or 18th century.

www.tasteofhome.com

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

How To Make Perfectly Boiled Eggs That Are Easy To Peel

When it comes to boiling eggs, everyone has different preferences. But when it comes to hard-boiled eggs, it can be a little difficult to peel them. Have you ever experienced the hassle of trying to get an egg out of a shell that is crumbling and becoming too bitty to deal with?
RECIPES
Best Life

Never Store Your Eggs in This Part of Your Fridge, Experts Say

Packed with plenty of protein, vitamins, and minerals, eggs are a healthy, filling, and inexpensive addition to any diet. But experts warn that storing them improperly can lead not only to spoilage, but may make you susceptible to serious illness. Eating eggs that have quietly gone bad can lead to food poisoning and other foodborne maladies, including Salmonella poisoning. That's why experts are sounding the alarm about a common mistake people make with their egg storage. Read on to find out which food storage habit could be upping your chances of spoilage, and where to safely store your eggs instead.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjeev Kapoor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Cooking#Indian Restaurants#Indian Food#North Indian#South Indian#Food Drink#Persian#Portuguese#British#Dutch#Mexican#Indus#Northern Indian
Food Network

What Is Mincemeat?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Not as common in the U.S. as it is in Great Britain, mincemeat is a sweet, spiced fruit mixture usually used as pie filling. Mincemeat is typically associated with Christmas traditions, and November through the end of December is when you’ll see it available in jars at many grocery stores.
RECIPES
Food52

Chicken & Dumplings, Just Like Mom's

Cook’s note: To check dumplings for doneness, they should be about 5 times larger and should cover the entire surface of stew. To be extra sure they are done, you can remove a dumpling and cut it in half to see if it’s cooked through; the interior should look like a soft dinner roll. If they’re not fully cooked, cover and cook for 2 minutes more. —Rick Martinez.
RECIPES
Mashed

Best Pineapple Coconut Cake Recipe

Chef and recipe developer Michelle Morey considers this pineapple coconut cake "easy" to make, but fair warning, she is speaking with years of baking experience behind her, so don't worry if you're a bit intimidated by this recipe at first. Despite all of the steps, the ingredients can be found at most grocery stores, much of the recipe simply involves following package instructions, and there's even some room for covering up a mistake or two as you decorate the cake. Also, as soon as anyone takes a bite of this sweet, richly flavored dessert, they're not going to care if it looked picture-perfect before they ate it.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Marie Claire

Royal Family Members Can’t Eat Shellfish, Potatoes, or Pasta in Public

In some respects, it makes sense that the royal family must follow intense rules. Like, take the reported no-selfies-allowed restriction. On the one hand, selfies are everywhere and it might be hard to tell Kate Middleton she can't post a particularly cute hair day on her Instagram. On the other hand, though, this is a family that’s supposed to represent England’s cultural and charitable values, so do we really want to see royals posting bathroom mirror LOTDs?
CELEBRITIES
Chiropractic Economics

Beginner’s guide to direct response marketing examples

Direct response marketing examples include discounts. Who doesn’t love a discount? Offering a discount is a great way to convert a prospective patient into an actual one. There are several different types of strategies that you can use as part of your overall marketing campaign — we’ll go into some, along with direct response marketing examples.
ECONOMY
Taste Of Home

Bertolli Beef and Prosciutto Spirals

1 beef flank steak (1-1/2 pounds) 2 jars (24 ounces each) Bertolli Traditional Marinara. Preheat oven to 325°. Starting at one long side, cut steak horizontally in half to within 1/2 in. of opposite side; open steak flat. Pound with a meat mallet to 1/2-in. thickness. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, combine eggs, bread crumbs, basil and garlic. Spoon over beef to within 1 in. of edges; press onto meat. Layer with spinach, prosciutto and cheese. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; tie at 2-in. intervals with kitchen string.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

Taste Of Home

Milwaukee, WI
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Taste of Home is dedicated to its community of home cooks. By sharing food trends, tips, stories and beloved recipes, we strive to bring family and friends together through a love of delicious meals.

 https://www.tasteofhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy