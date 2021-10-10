A Beginner’s Guide to Indian Cooking
It’s almost impossible to get your head around what “Indian cooking” is. There’s so much variety to this ancient cuisine, which incorporates different flavors and spices from region to region. Add to that a long history of trade, invasions and colonialism and you’ll find plenty of Persian, Portuguese, British and Dutch influences, among others. If you love how spicy Indian food is, you might be surprised to learn that chiles are a Mexican import, likely brought to India by the Portuguese in the 17th or 18th century.www.tasteofhome.com
