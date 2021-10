Nick Allsman (SO/Belleville, Kan.) admits there's a "competitive spirit" among Kansas Wesleyan's running back corps but it's not what you might think it is. Allsman, CJ Fluker (FR/Defiance, Ohio), Steve Harvey and Mark Benjamin (FR/Houston, Texas) have given the No. 8-ranked Coyotes four capable backs this season. And while each strives to be his best and get on the field as often as possible, they're doing so in the spirit of camaraderie and greater good for the offense and team as a whole.

BELLEVILLE, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO