Alex Pietrangelo shouldn’t be shocked that he was chosen to play for Canada in the 2022 Winter Olympics. That he was among the first three selections? Maybe surprised a bit. Team Canada announced the first three players on its roster for Beijing. Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid were the first two. Then came Pietrangelo, the Golden Knights’ 29-year-old defenseman who has a hockey Daily Double to his credit: a Stanley Cup ring (2019 with St. Louis) and an Olympic gold medal (2014 with Canada in Sochi).

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO