Sunrise Rotary benefit raises $13,000 for Walla Walla Valley Disability Network

One hundred sixty athletes turned out for the vaunted Sunrise Rotary Point 5K Race for The Rest of Us fundraiser on Sept. 19. With 16 local area sponsors adding more than $8,000, 22 donors giving almost $1,200, and the $30 entry fees from the athletes, the Walla Walla Valley Disability Network will receive more than $13,000. McKern said the organization, directed by Cyndy Knight, does wonderful work in the Valley.