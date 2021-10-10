CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Bulletin Board: “What Do You Mean We Live on the Outside of the Earth?”

Cover picture for the articleFrom THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES: “Subject: What Do You Mean We Live on the Outside of the Earth?. “We were sitting on the steps leading down to our sidewalk, the first time I ever remember thinking my mother thought I was a real person rather than a baby. My siblings were playing in the street, and I was sitting on Mother’s lap waiting for Daddy to come home for supper. It was a hazy day, and I could see the sun filtered by the clouds, and on the other side of the sky I could see the moon rising. I looked at Mama and said: ‘The sun and the moon and your eyes all look like the same size.’ She gave me a big squeeze and said: ‘You are a smart little girl.’ I never did figure out why she thought that, but what I do know is: That was the moment when my love for astronomy began.

