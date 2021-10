After an unusual year where all its events were virtual or outdoors, the Chicago Architecture Center's Open House Chicago is back in typical form, allowing you to peek inside more than 100 sites across Chicagoland on October 16 and 17. Online programs remain, and will take place throughout October. There are also themed trails available through the Open House Chicago app that spotlight such topics as the 150th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, the late architect Helmut Jahn, the Obamas in Hyde Park, and more.

