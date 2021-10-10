Gillibrand Presses EPA to Strengthen Draft Plan to Address PFAS Discharges
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is calling for the passage of legislation that would regulate PFAS chemicals under the Clean Water Act and is pushing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to expand and strengthen regulatory efforts to address industrial PFAS discharges. During a video conference call this week, Gillibrand said the Clean Water Standards for PFAS Act would create tough standards and ensure regulation of PFAS chemicals in nine priority industries...chautauquatoday.com
Comments / 0