Scots to get National Centre for Music

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 7 days ago

Edinburgh city council has agreed to the conversion of the historic Royal High School building into a national music centre, housing a much-upgraded St Mary’s Music School. The building, dated 1829 and disused as a school for half a century, had been considered variously as a site for the Scottish Parliament or a luxury hotel.

slippedisc.com

Slipped Disc

Florence Price: A life for children

Students at Kaufman Music Center in New York have written and illustrated a biography of the rediscovered African-American composer Florence Price. The book, originally self-published as a classroom project, ‘tells the story of a brilliant musician who prevailed against race and gender prejudices.’ Schirmer will bring out a commercial edition next month.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slipped Disc

The least worst classical PRs

As you may imagine, slippedisc.com gets bombarded 24/7 by emails we don’t need to read, most of them craving promotional attention for non-newsworthy events. Most such pitches go straight into spam. A handful of PRs contact us only when they have something exclusive or useful to share, or some very...
ECONOMY
Slipped Disc

Breaking: Italy appoints first woman chief of major opera house

The Teatro Communale of Bologna has named the Ukrainian conductor Oksana Lyniv as its music director from January 2022. Lyniv, 43, made her name last summer as conductor of The Flying Dutchman at Bayreuth. Before that, she was music director in Graz, Austria. In Bologna she will be required to...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Art shock? Frans Hals painted Holland’s greatest composer

An unsigned 1606 portrait of the Dutch master-composer Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck has been identified by a musicologist Pieter Dirksen as the work of the young Haarlem painter Frans Hals. Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck (1562-1621) was organist of Amsterdam’s central Oude Kerk for 40 years, a towering figure in Dutch music. Hals...
VISUAL ART
Slipped Disc

Flying orchestras – two agencies take a cut

London’s Barbican Centre and Southbank Centre will present Andris Nelsons next May, performing Strauss with his two orchestras, Boston and Leipzig. Nelsons’s agent K D Schmid are involved. So is the London agency AskonasHolt. Not sure why. Not sure either that this carbon waste can be justified, flying in two...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

A soprano shames her xenophobic reviewer

The soprano Julia Sitkovetsky took exception to a Telegraph review of her Elgar recording this weekend. While I appreciate the very positive response to my singing and the album in general, it was not necessary to mention my ‘exotic heritage’. My first language is English. I was born and raised in London. It comes off as condescending and xenophobic.
MUSIC
TheConversationCanada

When parents are organizing school COVID-19 rapid tests, it’s a sign of government failure

The third school year to be marred by the COVID-19 pandemic is now underway, and many parents and guardians are again worrying about their children’s safety at school — especially those under the age of 12, who aren’t yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Some Canadian parents have taken extraordinary steps to make their children’s learning environments safer. These measures show governments are failing to prioritize children in their pandemic responses and to fund safe, high-quality and equitable education. Parents organizing rapid testing Parents at Ontario public schools recently tried to organize COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to screen children for the virus. Some Toronto parents...
EDUCATION
AFP

New Zealand to cast out its official wizard

New Zealand is losing its official wizard. Nearly 40 years after the city of Christchurch begged their wizard to stay, the council has told the charismatic sorcerer he has to go. The 88-year-old wizard, also known as Ian Brackenbury Channell, has been a popular tourist attraction for more than three decades, addressing crowds in the city centre, with his flowing beard, straggly hair and wearing a long, black robe and pointy hat. Nothing was off-limits for the modern-day Merlin, from castigating politicians to successfully leading a campaign to stop "an attack on the soul of the city" when it was announced the red public phone booths would be repainted blue. He has been in demand casting spells to influence the outcome of events such as crucial rugby matches and being transported to Australia to perform a rain dance.
ARTS
Slipped Disc

How Covent Garden treats Covid-fearing patrons

From Fiona Maddocks’ column in today’s Observer:. Being back at live performances is a joy. I’m uncomfortable, though, unless I’m at the end of a row or Covid checks are in place. Smaller venues seem more vigilant than large. A friend asked to be moved at the Royal Opera House, nervous at the unmasked crush and a recalcitrant, maskless neighbour. With no alternative seat available, she watched the performance alone, on a screen, elsewhere in the building. Her top-price ticket had cost £225….
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Sydney to scrap hotel quarantine for overseas visitors

Sydney is scrapping mandatory quarantine for overseas travellers from next month, officials said Friday, signalling a faster-than-expected end to tough coronavirus restrictions. Australia's borders have been closed for the last 19 months to prevent the spread of Covid-19, stranding tens of thousands of Australians overseas and leading critics to dub the country a "hermit state". Currently, anyone who enters Australia has to qualify for an exemption to travel and fork out many thousands of dollars to be locked in a hotel room for 14 days. New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said that, from November 1, fully vaccinated travellers to the state will have to test negative before getting on the plane, but would not have to quarantine at all on arrival.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Safety fears over new maternity service ignored by NHS bosses, claim Shrewsbury inquiry team

Major reforms to the way maternity care is provided to women in England is being forced through by NHS bosses, with maternity unit staff put under pressure and safety concerns dismissed, according to the team investigating the largest maternity scandal in NHS history.In a damning critique of NHS England’s approach to its new “continuity of carer” model, the Shrewsbury and Telford inquiry team said the model had been introduced without enough midwives in place meaning the safety of women and babies was at risk.Under continuity of carer (CoC), expectant mothers are provided with a named community midwife throughout their pregnancy...
HEALTH

