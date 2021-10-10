Hamptons Film Festival Opens with a Stunning “First Wave,” How Responders Reacted to COVID in New York

The opening night film is tough, warned a programmer at the beloved Hamptons International Film Festival, in person once again after the pandemic shutdown last year. “The First Wave” is directed by Matthew Heinemann, the documentary filmmaker who was embedded with Mexico’s cartels in his edgy doc, “Cartel Land,” so of course it is tough. If you can insinuate yourself with murderous drug traffickers, might the hospital wards overwhelmed by COVID be a good subject? But here’s the unexpected: “The First Wave” covers a tough subject with enormous heart.