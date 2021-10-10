What you'll get for your money

Believe it or not, National Ghost Hunting Day is a real holiday. Maybe not one that your boss will give you the day off for, but still an actual holiday. And in a state that is known as much for being haunted, as for our wonderful food, this is great news. (Remind me to put the last Saturday in September on my calendar for next year.) We have a ton of haunted places around Louisiana, and I for one would like to check them all out. We are a very spooky state, and this is the perfect time of year to go exploring. Some of my favorite haunted locations around Louisiana are below, but let me know if you have any secret spots that we need to visit. Happy Halloween, fellow Louisianians. #BOO.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO