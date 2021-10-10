Bathurst 12 Hour to rejoin Intercontinental GT Challenge in 2022
The Australian enduro has been given a March 20 date for 2022, six weeks later than its traditional calendar slot on the first weekend of February. IGTC boss Stephane Ratel said on the announcement of the date during his eponymous organisation's annual press conference at the Barcelona GT World Challenge Europe round on Sunday: "It is later than usual, but it should give teams more time to prepare and, of course, the travel situation it is improving in Australia.us.motorsport.com
