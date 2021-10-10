Bathurst 12 Hour to rejoin Intercontinental GT Challenge in 2022

Red Bull racer Sergio Perez has praised the all-round ability of his team-mate Max Verstappen, saying he can’t pick out a single weakness in his approach.The Mexican joined his current team from Racing Point - now Aston Martin - for this season and has performed largely well recently, winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and clocking up 135 championship points to lie in fifth in the driver standings, with six rounds to go.He also earned the acclaim of Verstappen recently after holding off Lewis Hamilton at the Turkish Grand Prix, finishing third in the process with his Dutch team-mate in second,...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO