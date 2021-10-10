artist lungiswa gqunta on colonialism, resistance, and the importance of dreams

This article is taken from the Autumn/Winter 2021 issue of AnOther Magazine:. “We’re in a moment of profound change and that has called for us to rethink the role of artists. I’m interested in artists who are taking social concerns and thinking them through creatively. Like Linda Goode Bryant, who thinks about space with real-life consequences and created an urban farm initiative. She uses farming like a painter uses a brush. Or the photographer Tyler Mitchell, who imagines a new type of figure. Or Amy Sherald, who asks what a new American image might look like in her paintings. Then you have Mark Bradford, who is exploring how to rebound as a community. And Kehinde Wiley, who is translating his painting practice into a space that allows younger artists to have the opportunities that he’s had. These are artists who are not painting a rosy picture of what the future should be, but putting their art on the line to establish that future. Like the Black arts movement of the 1960s and the Harlem Renaissance, these artists are rethinking their relationships with culture and society and what they want their art to do. I find that incredibly exciting.”

