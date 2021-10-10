CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
artist lungiswa gqunta on colonialism, resistance, and the importance of dreams

Cover picture for the articleSomewhere between conflict and calm, dreams and reality, lies the powerful work of south african artist lungiswa gqunta. having grown up in post-apartheid port elizabeth, gqunta’s work reflects on the continued impact of colonialism, spaces of conflict, and communal resistance. for her latest exhibition at MMK frankfurt, called tending to the harvest of dreams, the artist cultivates a multisensory garden that’s not as friendly as you might want it to be. it’s a garden filled with barbed wire wrapped in colored cloth, a sweet yet tangy fragrance, and half asleep murmurs of a dream before it’s forgotten.

