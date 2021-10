Group of 20 finance ministers meeting in Washington on Wednesday embraced a 136-country agreement to curb international corporate tax dodging. It was years in the making but only finalized late last week. Critics immediately argued that the deal would impose international standards that are too weak and that it would phase in too slowly. In fact, persuading so many countries, particularly those that have lured companies to their shores with lax tax laws, to agree on any common policy was an astonishing feat for which Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen and others who pressed the accord deserve credit.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO