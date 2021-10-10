The Addams Family 2 Already Has Critical Rating

The Addams Family 2 is out this week, just in time to bring some ghouls and laughs to families ahead of the Halloween. Of course based on a family that so many of us have a pre-existing fondness for, these new animated adaptations are set to bring these offbeat individuals to a whole new generation to enjoy. To mark the film’s release, we spoke to the director Conrad Vernon, who talks about his own nostalgia for this property, and to young actor Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, who joins the franchise to voice the much-loved character of Pugsley. You can watch both interviews in their entirety below.

