CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Addams Family 2 Already Has Critical Rating

By Arjun Sethi
codelist.biz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles addams was an advertising cartoonist who had a fairly short career in this profession in the 30’s, since his ambitions and desires went beyond making drawings to sell, he quickly began to work on his own story for the newspaper The New Yorker, where through a comic he parodied the customs of a normal family making them sinister, with customs linked to the dark and endowing them with black humor. Years later, this work would be adapted into a more popular television series.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

Related
/Film

14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
RELATIONSHIPS
metv.com

7 scary movies featuring actors from The Addams Family

The original Addams Family sitcom is so full of jokes that it can be enjoyed by any comedy fan just in it for the laughs. But the macabre gags also appeal to audiences who like a good scare every now and then. While all the actors in The Addams family...
MOVIES
metaflix.com

Cosplay of the Day: Martina as Morticia from ‘The Addams Family’

Introducing makeup extraordinaire and prolific cosplayer Martina (@cos.wonder) as Morticia Addams from the spooky 1991 classic “The Addams Family.”. Anjelica Huston famously portrayed Morticia in the film to great acclaim, perfectly embodying the sultry-yet-stern matriarch of the Addams clan. You’ll recall Huston’s character was always illuminated by an alluring, ghostly glow around the eyes. And who could forget her seductive repartee with Gomez, her husband, played by the late great Raul Julia. Simply delightful!
MAKEUP
Den of Geek

Charles Addams Cartoons Are Far Darker Than The Addams Family Films

The 1960s TV sitcom The Addams Family was brilliant, but could only go so far because of the sensitivities of the times. Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1991 creature feature comedy classic The Addams Family, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this month, is marvelous, but Raul Julia is far too handsome to capture the repugnance of Chas Addams original drawings. The Addams Family 2, an animated sequel recently released in theaters and on demand, turns Cousin It into a plush toy.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Raul Julia
Person
Christina Ricci
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Anjelica Huston
Person
Charles Addams
Person
Conrad Vernon
wmleader.com

Addams Family 2 misses what’s funny about the creepy, kooky family

The second animated Addams Family movie has big shoes to fill — but they aren’t the shoes of its middling 2019 predecessor. The target audience won’t remember this, because they likely weren’t born at the time. But in 1991, when the Addams Family first moved past their comics origins and subsequent 1960s TV show and into a feature film, it was a smash hit, swiftly followed by a sequel. 1993’s Addams Family Values didn’t do nearly as well as the first movie, but it provided a model for that great rarity, the exceptional comedy sequel. The second live-action Addams Family is shorter, smarter, and all-around funnier than the first movie, and it particularly deepens the character of Wednesday Addams, played by a young Christina Ricci.
MOVIES
Odyssey

'The Addams Family 2' Film Review

There's a reason why the Addams Family have become icons of the American cartoon pantheon (although having one of the catchiest theme songs in television history doesn't hinder them). The family of creepy but loveable archetypes have been featured across generations, between the aforementioned 1964 show, the duo of Barry...
MOVIES
FanSided

Where can you watch The Addams Family movies for Halloween 2021?

Who doesn’t love the Addams Family, especially during the spooky season? As the creepy family takes center stage in Halloween (and with a recent new movie release), it feels natural that many fans of the all together ooky Addams would want to rewatch their favorite films and maybe even the television series too.
TV SHOWS
Telegraph

The Addams Family 2, review: spooky and ooky? Nope, it's vapid and vacant

Dirs: Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon. PG cert, 93 mins. Creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, ooky: these are famously the five qualities all members of the Addams Family possess. Now here are some terms which describe the versions of them that appear in The Addams Family 2: vapid, vacant, shoddily animated, stupefyingly unfunny, and generally unbearable to be around. True, these ones can’t be set to music quite as easily. But once the film is over, you may nevertheless find yourself repeatedly muttering them under your breath.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#The New Yorker#Los Locos Addams Lively#Abc#Time
yoursun.com

'The Addams Family 2' delivers diminishing returns

The 2019 animated feature “The Addams Family” was a cute refresh of the classic Addams Family characters for a new, younger audience. Clocking in at 83 years young (Charles Addams’ cartoons debuted in The New Yorker Magazine in 1938), it’s amazing that the Addamses have the staying power that they do. The new films, shepherded by directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, stay true to the Charles Addams aesthetic in design and sensibility, and the filmmakers have assembled a talented voice cast to embody this macabre and tightknit family and deliver the darkly punny dialogue that is their hallmark.
MOVIES
AOL Moviefone

The Addams Family 2’ Star Chloë Grace Moretz Talks About Playing Wednesday Again

Moretz shares the challenges of acting only with her voice, and where Wednesday Addams is her life. In the animated movie ‘The Addams Family 2,’ Chloë Grace Moretz lends her voice to Wednesday Addams, the teen daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams. Moretz recently spoke to Moviefone about revisiting the role again.
MOVIES
Roanoke Times

Roanoke actress lands 'dream role' in Virginia Children's Theatre's 'Addams Family' musical

The black dress, the pigtails, the unblinking stare, the frighteningly flat affect and morbid obsession with torture, especially when inflicted on her brother Pugsley. If you read the above list and thought “Wednesday Addams,” you might already be looking forward to “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy,” Virginia Children’s Theatre’s upcoming spooky and ooky show that will ring in the Halloween season on Friday and Saturday at Jefferson Center.
VIRGINIA STATE
filminquiry.com

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2: Needs More Kooky

In 1973, Hanna-Barbera Productions developed an animated version of The Addams Family. The series, fitting the framework of the studio’s mystery team formula, featured the family traveling around the country in a motorized version of their old home. This cartoon was terrible. So you can imagine my hesitation with The Addams Family 2, the second animated film, being a road trip vacation movie.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
heyuguys.com

Conrad Vernon and Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton on The Addams Family 2

The Addams Family 2 is out this week, just in time to bring some ghouls and laughs to families ahead of the Halloween. Of course based on a family that so many of us have a pre-existing fondness for, these new animated adaptations are set to bring these offbeat individuals to a whole new generation to enjoy. To mark the film’s release, we spoke to the director Conrad Vernon, who talks about his own nostalgia for this property, and to young actor Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, who joins the franchise to voice the much-loved character of Pugsley. You can watch both interviews in their entirety below.
MOVIES
Daily Progress

Lake of the Woods Players to present Addams Family musical

Lake of the Woods Players will present “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” at 8 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove. The musical features music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and...
LAKE OF THE WOODS, VA
wcexaminer.com

‘Addams Family 2’ delivers humorous, quirky fun

Over the years, many generations have enjoyed ‘The Addams Family’ in one way or another. From the old cartoons/sitcom to the two theatrical 1990s movies (ones I grew up watching) to now the animated features, every generation has grown up with the weirdest family on the screen.
TV SERIES
millbrae.ca.us

Millbrae Drives to the Movies – The Addams Family

Millbrae’s movie drive-in is back with on Friday, October 29th. Through popular vote, this month's movie is The Addams Family, the live action cult classic from 1991 starring Christina Ricci, Anjelica Huston, and Raul Julia. Starting at 6:30 p.m., Millbrae residents can see a free viewing of the movie in...
MILLBRAE, CA
Cinema Blend

The Addams Family 2’s Nick Kroll Was Surprised By Some Of The Barrier-Pushing Improv That He Was Allowed To Do

The great charm of The Addams Family has always been the material’s darker sensibilities. The titular clan famously has an affinity for the morbid and the ghoulish, and the contrast they generate opposite ordinary life has made fans cackle for decades. It’s a tradition that is very much maintained with the latest feature effort from the franchise, as the animated Addams Family 2 is stocked full of macabre humor – but even still there were points when Nick Kroll, the voice of Uncle Fester, was surprised by what he could get away with and what was pitched while improvising during his performance.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy