CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

One Shots: Might as well be staring at the sun

By Justin Olivetti
massivelyop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot surprisingly, there are hordes of Massively OP readers crawling over every square inch of the recently launched New World, often with their cameras in tow. Imagine super old-timey cameras or lithographs or something like that, if it helps with your immersion. R00ch kicks us off with this picture of...

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

Related
massivelyop.com

One Shots: Looking down on the world

Do you ever get that feeling like someone else is looking down on you, but then you’re like, nah, that’s all in my head? It’s not. It’s not in your head. It’s Hurbster, perched somewhere and observing how much dandruff control shampoo you need to be using. Hint: It’s more...
massivelyop.com

SWG Legends has brought back the Galactic Moon Festival for Halloween – with new stuff

Halloween has returned to Star Wars Galaxies rogue server SWG Legends, though of course, there’s much more to it than the original SOE festival nowadays. There are new collections, new paintings, new badges, new titles, new quests, new riddles in the Dead Forest on Kashyyyk, a haunted maze, plus a new “twist” for the Tusken Invasion heroic in Mos Espa and all the old stuff, and I am still wearing my Stinky the Hutt backpack in silent protest.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

One Shots: Gnome mercy

For today’s headline picture, I’ll let Minimalistway explain why you have a pint-size Great Gnomeregan Run marathoner from World of Warcraft waving frantically at you. “I really love just running from Tinkertown to Booty Bay. This year my goal was to be the Warchief of the Horde, even for just a second, and I did that. I thought of keeping the Gnome in Orgrimmar and try to make him live there, but he will just die as soon as he claim his dead body and leave a skeleton behind. Oh I wish there is a way to change faction or at least make the Horde guards not kill me.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staring At The Sun#New World#Rimahadley#Minimalistway#Mmo#Marauder
massivelyop.com

Secret World Legends celebrates Samhain with free gifts and raids

Is there any better appropriate setting to enjoy Halloween festivities than Secret World Legends? Particularly considering that the first zone in the game is perpetually stuck in late October as the zombies and draug there go trick-or-treating (for brain candy). Funcom hopes that you might like to come back to...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Vague Patch Notes: All MMO play and no work makes Jack a dull boy

Here is my hard-hitting New World review: I haven’t played it and don’t have any urgent impetus to do so, but maybe it’s great. It certainly seems to have no dearth of people who are playing away, after all. But it also has a number of people who have spent the past couple weeks playing it as if this game were their job, noting that after a hundred hours it starts getting pretty repetitive and the endgame isn’t terribly developed.
VIDEO GAMES
MUBI

"The Clock" in One Shot

One Shot is a series that seeks to find an essence of cinema history in one single image of a movie. 1945’s The Clock, Vincente Minnelli’s tender war-time New York romance, unfolds at first with trepidation: small-town G.I. Joe Allen (Robert Walker) is on a 48-hour leave visiting New York City for the first time when Alice Mayberry (Judy Garland) trips over his foot and breaks the heel of one of her shoes. At first, Joe and Alice float around each other, avoid looking too long, but their hesitation soon dissolves. Their love becomes inevitable, and the rest of the film is marked by a sense of claustrophobic urgency, a try-and-fail to match New York’s indifferent hyperkinetic rhythm, from losing each other at the train station to getting married when all they have left together is a few hours. Even so, Minnelli carefully etches the details of their relationship, the random miracle of meeting and loving each other: they dwindle away the dark hours of the night with food, flowers, and laughter—so often punctuated by Garland’s own, musical and unrestrained—helping the local milkman deliver milk bottles and falling asleep on each other’s shoulders. In Minnelli’s own words, his films invariably return to the words “beauty” and “magic,” to the creation of images that propel audiences away from the present moment and into different time streams, but here that penchant for the slippery and fantastic is pointed, self-aware, and yields to rather than resists the material reality it meets. Midway through the film, Joe and Alice find themselves in the milkman’s home, greeted by his wife. "My flower's all wilted," Alice mentions in passing about the gift Joe had bought for her a few hours earlier. Joe smiles absentmindedly, as if the words had failed to register, and then his features reconfigure into something more perplexing: a curious mix of adoration and sadness. This is the face of a man who’s seen the future split in two, each bifurcated path as tactile and concrete as the other. On one side, Alice and the other woman are one and the same, loving wives preparing breakfast for their husbands; on the other, Joe dies in the war, and he never sees Alice again. But for a split second, aware of the stretch of each branch, Joe dreams. Theirs will be a small, cozy space like this one, marked by the easy pulse of time. New York will be quiet there. The clock will pitch forward like it always does, but there will be nothing to wait for or race against. They will have all the time in the world.
MOVIES
massivelyop.com

Massively OP Podcast Episode 342: From New World to Old Camelot

On this week’s show, Chris joins Justin to talk about how New World is shaping up, LOTRO’s expansion pre-patch, Dark Age of Camelot’s 20th anniversary, Guild Wars 2’s Cantha zone reveal, World of Warcraft’s self-censorship, whether studios should poll players about development, and how aging MMOs should be handled. It’s...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker media tour: Previewing the healing jobs

Let’s be real about something: The Endwalker expansion for Final Fantasy XIV was always going to make healers feel a bit like “Sage and then the other three.” It’s been a very long time since a new healing job was added to the game, and to compound that factor, Sage has an immediate visual cool factor that only the Edgiest Job Ever could even hope to halfway match. The point is that Sage was going to be the first thing on everyone’s mind… which makes me a bit sad that I didn’t get more playtime with Sage during the media tour to really sink my teeth into it as much as I did with Reaper.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

EverQuest and more Daybreak MMOs roll out Halloween 2021

EverQuest is having a good week: First Daybreak announced the game’s next expansion, Terror of Luclin, and now it’s rolled out the annual Halloween event, Nights of the Dead. “As the nights become longer and more obscured, you might be starting to notice faint shrieks and howls off in the...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

LOTRO Legendarium: Embracing the journey that is Lord of the Rings Online

I know that there are a whole lot of things I should be talking about Lord of the Rings Online in this week’s space, considering that we just got the expansion pre-patch and all. But that’s not where my head is at right now because I’m more than a little burned out on the high-level adventures in the game and haven’t even pre-ordered the expansion yet. Honestly? I’m not even sure I’ll play it this year.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
Popular Science

Ancient humans might have bred one of the scariest birds on the planet

Whether you’ve been chased by a goose or witnessed an ostrich run at top speed, you know birds can sometimes be terrifying. At the top of the list is the cassowary—a demon bird that clocks in between 4 and 5.6 feet tall. It can run up to 31 miles per hour on its powerful legs, each tipped with three dagger-like toes, and can leap almost 7 feet up in the air.
ANIMALS
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD
MindBodyGreen

Your Weekly Horoscope Is In: This Is The Major Message Written In The Stars

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. This week's astrology forecast calls for us to work together and find common ground. Here, the AstroTwins break down what they're seeing in the stars.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy