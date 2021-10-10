CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) host the Buffalo Bills (3-1) for Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bills vs. Chiefs odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Bills have stampeded their last three opponents in the Houston Texans (40-0 in Week 4), Washington Football Team (43-21 in Week 3) and Miami Dolphins (35-0 in Week 2).

K.C. cruised past the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30 last week as a 7.5-point road favorite after back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Chargers (30-24) and Baltimore Ravens (36-35).

The Chiefs beat the Bills twice last season: 26-17 in Week 6 as 5.5-point road favorites and 38-24 at home in the AFC Championship Game, covering as 3-point favorites.

Bills at Chiefs odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 10 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Bills +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Chiefs -140 (bet $140 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bills +2.5 (-105) | Chiefs -2.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 55.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Bills at Chiefs key injuries

Bills

  • LB Matt Milano (hamstring) questionable
  • RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) questionable
  • DE A.J. Epenesa (foot) questionable

Chiefs

  • DT Chris Jones (wrist) questionable
  • CB Charvarius Ward (quadriceps) questionable
  • LB Willie Gay (toe) questionable

Bills at Chiefs odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Chiefs 34, Bills 30

“LEAN” to the CHIEFS (-140) only because I could listen to laying the points instead, but K.C. is the right side.

By betting on the Chiefs we are backing one of the best quarterbacks and coaching staffs in the game as well as fading the public. According to Pregame.com, roughly 70% of the action was on Buffalo at the time of writing, which is making K.C. cheaper. There are a few reasons to fade the Bills as well.

First of all, Buffalo hasn’t faced a quality opponent. The Bills have played the easiest schedule in the NFL thus far while the Chiefs have played the third-toughest schedule. K.C. has underperformed its lofty expectations but losing at the Ravens on primetime and against a tough divisional opponent like the Chargers isn’t embarrassing.

Also, the possible absence of Milano is a major problem for the Bills. Milano is the highest graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus and its third-highest graded linebacker in pass coverage. If Milano is sidelined or compromised then TE Travis Kelce could tear this Buffalo defense apart.

The Bills have the best DVOA, according to Football Outsiders, because of their defense. But, they’ve played three of the worst offenses in the league. Offenses quarterbacked by Ben Roethlisberger, Jacoby Brissett, Taylor Heinicke and Davis Mills.

“LEAN” to the CHIEFS -2.5 (-115) based on the aforementioned analysis and because K.C.’s money line isn’t much more expensive.

PASS on the total because I could see both offenses trying to play keep away and eat the clock. K.C. should hide its terrible defense and Buffalo probably doesn’t want to get into a shootout with the Chiefs.

Furthermore, nearly 90% of the handle is on the Over but this total hasn’t moved much from the opener. It’s not very profitable following the crowd in sports betting.

That said, for me, it’s a little too “sharp” to back the Under. PASS.

Week 5 best bets

Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
State
Kansas State
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jaylon Smith addresses reason Cowboys cut him

In a somewhat surprising move earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Jaylon Smith — a 2016 second-round pick out of Notre Dame and one-time Pro Bowler. The reason why Dallas cut Smith quickly became evident, however. Despite owing him $7.2 million, the Cowboys made the decision based on...
NFL
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
The Spun

Cole Beasley Has Message For Bills Fans This Morning

Even as the Buffalo Bills rise to 3-1 on the season – taking a seemingly commanding two-win lead in the AFC East in the process – wide receiver Cole Beasley isn’t satisfied with the state of things. Namely, the way he feels he’s being treated by fans who reject his stance on vaccines.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
