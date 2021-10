The Last Duel is hitting theaters on Friday and marks the first script written by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck since Good Will Hunting, which won them Oscars back in 1998. This time, the stars have teamed up with Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said) to adapt Eric Jager's book of the same name which follows two knights, Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), in 14th-century France who are set to duel to the death after a conflict concerning de Carrouges' wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer). Recently, Affleck and Damon took part in a press conference for The Last Duel and spoke about working on their first script together in over 20 years.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO