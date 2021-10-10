CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Player Prop Bets Picks: 3 best value bets of Week 5

By Nathan Beighle
 7 days ago
The core of the 2021 NFL season is starting to heat up, and in Week 5, fans will be treated to some big-time matchups like Kansas City against Buffalo. Without many great odds on the money lines, we’ll look towards the player prop values. Below, we look at the NFL Week 5 player prop bets odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

One must also remember that the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons square off nice and early, playing in London with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff. With that in mind, there could be a plethora of upsets in Week 5.

That said, let’s dive into three player props that you should consider taking this Sunday.

Week 5 prop bets picks

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Titans RB Derrick Henry OVER 24.5 rushing attempts (-118)

Derrick Henry has put the Tennessee Titans on his back, and head coach Mike Vrabel should be okay with that.

With Julio Jones out once again out, the team will depend on Henry even more. Henry went for 33 carries last week and is averaging over 29 per game this season.

Considering they’re taking on the Jaguars, a team that has struggled this season and didn’t put up much resistance in the second half of their primetime game against the Bengals, Henry should be able to have his way.

There’s no reason to think Henry can’t get at least 25 carries against Jacksonville.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott OVER 2.5 passing TDs (+144)

While the risk is there, for Dak Prescott’s passing touchdowns prop, so are the odds. At +144, assuming Prescott can get going and be trusted to make the right decision in goal-to-go downs, is a risk I’d take.

So far this season, Prescott has 10 touchdowns, and he has thrown for at least 3 in three of four games. The Cowboys have a dynamite offense, and if Prescott is the beneficiary of the late-drive plays, he should be able to throw three in.

The Giants are the Cowboys’ opponent, and they’re just 1-3. New York has given up 25-plus points in two of their four games this season.

Eagles RB Miles Sanders OVER 46.5 rushing yards (+100)

The Carolina Panthers, after adding Stephon Gilmore, may have the NFL’s best secondary. While they rank in the top half of the league in opponent’s rushing yards per game, if the Eagles are going to move the ball, it’s more than likely going to be on the ground.

Sanders started the season with double-digit carries in the Eagles first two games. He has since had a combined 9 carries. Philadelphia needs to get him going, or it could be in trouble. When he’s used, Sanders goes over 50 yards.

The question will be whether or not he’ll get that usage, and given the Panthers’ elite secondary, the Eagles’ game plan should focus around running the ball.

