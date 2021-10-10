2021 Bank of America Roval 400 odds, picks and prediction

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday for the Bank of America Roval 400. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET. Below we analyze the 2021 Bank of America Roval 400 odds and lines, with NASCAR picks and predictions.

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be reduced from 12 to eight drivers after this weekend, and only Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin is locked into the next round.

2021 Bank of America Roval 400: What you need to know

Penske Racing’s Ryan Blaney won the inaugural Cup Series race at the Roval in 2018, with Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott winning the last two installments in 2019 and 2020.

won the inaugural Cup Series race at the Roval in 2018, with Hendrick Motorsports driver winning the last two installments in 2019 and 2020. Elliott leads all active drivers with a 2.67 Average-Finish Position (AFP) and 62 laps led in three career starts.

Blaney has finished first, fifth and eighth in his three starts at Roval, posting a 4.67 AFP in his three Cup Series starts at the road course.

Hendrick’s Alex Bowman has three career Cup starts at the ROVAL, finishing second, fourth and eighth.

has three career Cup starts at the ROVAL, finishing second, fourth and eighth. Kaulig Racing driver A.J. Allmendinger finished seventh in his only previous Cup start at this road course. He goes off 33rd Sunday.

Who is going to win the 2021 Bank of America Roval 400?

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:10 a.m. ET.

ELLIOTT (+220) is worth a play for the chance to double up. He has dominated on this setup, winning the last two stops at the Roval. There is no reason not to like him here.

ALEX BOWMAN (+2000) is worth a roll of the dice at this price based upon his tremendous showings in the past. While he hasn’t won, he has a runner-up finish and has never been worse than eighth.

In addition, play BOWMAN TOP 10 FINISH (-120) for a much stronger value.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver KEVIN HARVICK (+2000) is on the bubble for the playoffs, entering the weekend nine points back of the eighth spot. He’ll be racing with urgency, and has finished third, ninth and 11th in his previous three stops at the track. I really like HARVICK TOP 5 FINISH (+320) for a chance to more than triple up.

CHRISTOPHER BELL TOP 5 FINISH (+210) is another driver who is on the bubble heading into the weekend and in need of a strong finish. He isn’t a great play for the straight-up win, but for a Top 5 finish he’s a nice play for a chance to more than double up your initial stake.

PLAY: Our new free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Long-shot bets for the 2021 Bank of America ROVAL 400

Looking a little deeper into the field, ALLMENDINGER (+1500) is a road-course specialist. We saw him pick up the victory at the Indianapolis Road Course in mid-August. While he is worth a small-unit play for the straight-up victory, play ALLMENDINGER TOP 5 FINISH (+260) and/or ALLMENDINGER TOP 10 (-145) for a much better value.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @JoeWilliamsVI on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).