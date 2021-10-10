CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Venezuela receives second batch of 2.5 million vaccines via COVAX

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela on Sunday received a second batch of 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines via the COVAX mechanism, while the government said it hoped to reach immunity for 70% of Venezuelans by the end of the month. Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and Unicef representatives, as well...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Spanish court allows extradition to US of Venezuelan suspect

Spain’s National Court consented Friday to the extradition to the United States of ex-Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez’s former nurse, who is charged in Miami with money laundering.The court’s magistrates “consider that all requirements are met” for the extradition of Claudia Díaz to proceed, the court said in a statement.The court rejected Díaz’s arguments against extradition that she is being investigated in Spain on the same charges and that she obtained Spanish nationality last April.The magistrates ruled that the Spanish investigation does not cover the same allegations, saying the U.S. investigation is much broader, and that factors that might prevent...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Homegrown Covid vaccines fill gap as UN Covax scheme misses target

Developing countries are increasingly turning to homegrown Covid vaccinations as the UN-backed Covax programme falls behind. While western countries roll out booster jabs to their own populations, Covax, which was set up by UN agencies, governments and donors to ensure fair access to Covid-19 vaccines for low- and middle-income countries, has said it will miss its target to distribute 2bn doses globally by the end of this year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kfgo.com

France donates COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria under COVAX scheme

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria has received 501,600 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine from the French government through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, a senior health official said on Thursday. Faisal Shuaib, head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said the country also received 434,400 doses of Johnson and Johnson...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

U.S. FDA advisers weigh case for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

(Reuters) -Israel health officials on Thursday said that booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine improved severe disease protection in people aged 40 and older, in presentations made to U.S. scientists discussing a booster dose of Moderna’s vaccine. The data was reported at a meeting of outside advisers to the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Venezuela#President Of Venezuela#Reuters#Venezuelans#Russian#Chinese#Swiss#South American#Sinovac Biotech#Gavi
whbl.com

Poland donates million COVID-19 shots to Iran

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland is donating a million AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots to Iran, the Polish embassy in Tehran said on Thursday, the latest foreign delivery to be made from emerging Europe’s largest economy after a slowdown in its vaccination programme. Poland, with a population of around 38 million, had fully...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Fugitive businessman close to Venezuela's Maduro extradited to US: source

A graft-accused Colombian businessman who is a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was on Saturday extradited to the United States from Cape Verde, a source in his legal team told AFP. Alex Saab "is in the plane and he is coming to the US," the source said. Saab and his business partner Alvaro Pulido are charged in the United States of running a network that exploited food aid destined for Venezuela, an oil rich nation mired in an acute economic crisis. They are alleged to have moved some $350 million out of Venezuela into accounts they controlled in the United States and other countries. They risk up to 20 years in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Esperita García de Perez got her first vaccination against COVID-19 in May. That, along with her Catholic faith, made her feel better protected against the virus, and she had hoped to get her second shot of the Russia -developed Sputnik V vaccine a few weeks later. But the 88-year-old is still waiting. She was infected with the virus last month, and now her hopes for survival are pinned on the host of medications and home care she is receiving. Millions in developing nations from Latin America to the Middle East also are waiting for more doses of Sputnik V...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
The Independent

Maduro ally extradited to US on money laundering charges

A top fugitive close to Venezuela s socialist government has been put on a plane to the U.S. to face money laundering charges, a senior U.S. official confirmed Saturday.Alex Saab was on a chartered Justice Department flight from Cape Verde where he was arrested 16 months ago while making a stop on the way to Iran for what Nicolás Maduro's government later described as a diplomatic humanitarian mission.The official spoke on condition he not be named. Earlier, several media outlets in Cape Verde also reported his extradition, citing unnamed sources. A London-based public relations firm that is known...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Editor at Global Perspectives

Ex-Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez’s nurse to be extradited to the U.S. on money laundering charges

Friday, Spain’s National Court consented to the extradition of ex-Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez’s former nurse, Claudia Díaz, to the U.S. on money laundering charges. The court rejected Díaz’s arguments against extradition and added that she is being investigated in Spain on the exact charges after obtaining Spanish nationality last April. The magistrates ruled that the U.S. investigation is much broader and that factors that might prevent the extradition of a Spaniard are not in question.
primenewsghana.com

Another COVAX consignment arrives in Ghana today to boost vaccination

Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Germany are sending Ghana 530, 000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines as part of the COVAX programme. The vaccines are expected in Accra later today, Wednesday, October 6, 2021, and is to support Ghana's ambitious target of vaccinating 20 million adults by the end of December this year.
HEALTH
AFP

Blinken to highlight democracy on Ecuador, Colombia trip

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Colombia and Ecuador next week as he seeks to showcase democracy in Latin America, the State Department said Friday. It will be Blinken's third visit to Latin America since the Biden administration took office in January after stops in Mexico and Costa Rica. sct/ec
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. administers 408.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 408,265,959 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The figures are up from the 407,446,961 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 16. The agency said 218,805,579 people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Violence threatens Colombian peace accords, UN warns

The deteriorating security situation in Colombia represents a "considerable challenge" to the country's 2016 peace accords, the United Nations said Thursday at a Security Council meeting. The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed a peace deal with the government in 2016 to end more than a half century of armed conflict. But in light of the "formidable threats" facing certain regions, the Colombian government and institutions "should make better use of the mechanisms created by the agreement itself," said Carlos Ruiz Massieu, the head of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia. Among the mechanisms is the protection of former combatants who have laid down their arms, he said, noting that at least 296 of them have been killed by gangs and criminal organizations.
POLITICS
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy