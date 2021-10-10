CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delayed due to COVID 19, commencement for UNC's Class of 2020 features Roy Williams

By Ana Rivera
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqqx6_0cMvhdYE00

One year and a half in the making, the Class of 2020 finally got the commencement they deserve.

"For you, the Class of 2020, it's not that life moved fast as much as it changed and became something completely different really fast," said Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.

In the university's 228-year history-the 2020 graduates experienced unprecedented moments -- forced to cut their senior year short.

"You thought you had a few more months left at Carolina and then suddenly the pandemic hit and time moved," said Guskiewicz.

WATCH: Roy Williams' commencement speech

Roy Williams delivered the keynote address in a long-awaited commencement ceremony for UNC's Class of 2020.

Former UNC head men's basketball coach Roy Williams served as keynote speaker. Williams announced his retirement from the head coaching position in April.

UNC head coach Roy Williams retires as 3rd winningest coach in Division I history

"North Carolina, Chapel Hill and the University of North Carolina will be your second home. Your home will always be your mom and dad and your closest friends and where you grew up. But you grew up a different way here," said Williams.

A 1972 graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, Williams left the graduates with life lessons and advice to last a lifetime -- and a memory they'll never forget.

"You're a graduate of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, you can do anything. I love you. I want you to love this place like I do. Congratulations and thank you for making me feel what it's like to be a Tar Heel," Williams said in his closing statement.

Comments / 0

