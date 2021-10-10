CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Bruce on the brink of Newcastle United sack as owners eye Ralf Rangnick for sporting director

By Jason Burt,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Bruce is expected to be sacked as Newcastle United manager ahead of the club’s first match under its new ownership next weekend. Newcastle’s owners have also been considering a move for Ralf Rangnick, among a number of candidates, to become the sporting director as they swiftly begin a huge re-structuring of the club after the long-protracted £305million takeover was finally completed.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Wilcox
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Dan Ashworth
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#Liverpool#Barcelona#Tottenham Hotspur#Telegraph Sport#Saudi
