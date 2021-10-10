Steve Bruce on the brink of Newcastle United sack as owners eye Ralf Rangnick for sporting director

So what happens next for Newcastle United? After the celebrations have stopped, the new owners need to turn the team around and show signs of progression pretty quickly. Otherwise they will find themselves with a Championship club, which is not what Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought into at all.The first item on the agenda will be Steve Bruce’s role. The manager is seen as a symbol of Mike Ashley’s hated regime. If it was left to the supporters, the 60-year-old would be run out of Tyneside immediately. The problem is that getting rid of Bruce is expensive. Sacking...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO