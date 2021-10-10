Steve Bruce on the brink of Newcastle United sack as owners eye Ralf Rangnick for sporting director
Steve Bruce is expected to be sacked as Newcastle United manager ahead of the club’s first match under its new ownership next weekend. Newcastle’s owners have also been considering a move for Ralf Rangnick, among a number of candidates, to become the sporting director as they swiftly begin a huge re-structuring of the club after the long-protracted £305million takeover was finally completed.www.telegraph.co.uk
