Cool Digital Fan Art for Marvel's Badass Character X-23

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve got a wicked cool piece of Marvel digital fan art to share with you today. This is the badass character X-23, and the art was created by artist and digital sculpture Tiago Zenobini. I saw this art and had to share it, I just love the dark, grim, and horror vibe of it.

IN THIS ARTICLE
