Cool Digital Fan Art for Marvel's Badass Character X-23

Gamora's latest appearance in What If…? had a lot of fans upset. The final episode of the Marvel series features an alternate version of the Guardian. However, some viewers are upset that they didn't get to see her do more in the fight against Ultron Vision. Even more galling for these fans is the fact that her journey sounded interesting from the small snippets you glean from this week's dialogue. In her home universe, Gamora actually killed Thanos and survived Sakaar. So, clearly a lot of things went differently in this alternate version of the MCU that people hold near and dear. Previously, writer A.C. Bradley told EW about decisions to cut an episode here or leave a storyline out. A lot of the users voicing their displeasure on social media believe that this Gamora was one of those casualties. There's still time to learn more about the woman that killed Thanos. But, it will have to wait until next season.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO