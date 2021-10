The Boston Red Sox thoroughly dominated the rival Yankees in the Wild Card Game and, while it’s a tough road ahead, they can win the 2021 World Series. A trip to the MLB Postseason didn’t exactly go as many Boston Red Sox fans thought it would early in the 2021 regular season. This team had a commanding lead in the AL East but struggles in the dog days of summer while the Rays stayed the course saw manager Alex Cora’s team slip into the razor-thin AL Wild Card race that went down to the wire.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO