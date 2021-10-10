CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

blcklst.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had not read Stephen King’s memoir On Writing for several years when it occurred to me to do so again. While at it, why not share reflections from the renowned writer in a weekly Sunday series at Go Into The Story?. King is a prolific author. Fair to say...

gointothestory.blcklst.com

Comments / 2

Related
Cinema Blend

Salem's Lot: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Stephen King Movie Adaptation

We seem to be experiencing something of a renaissance for Stephen King - not that the celebrated, bestselling author’s career was in need of a revival, but some of the horror movies inspired by his work did. One of these many new adaptations that is currently in the works is a theatrical version of Salem’s Lot, which is based on the 1975 novel set in a small town in Maine (as per tradition for King stories) and serves as the author’s own take on vampire lore. Fans have been keeping a close eye on all the major updates surrounding the upcoming Salem’s Lot movie and we have compiled them all in one place below, starting with when a good time to grab a crucifix, a wooden stake, and some garlic would be.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Adapting Stephen King's Sometimes They Come Back: A 1991 TV Movie Ends An Era For Stephen King Adaptations

Without the influence of producer Dino De Laurentiis, the legacy of Stephen King in Hollywood would likely be radically different. For eight years he was a driving force behind many of the author’s books being brought to the big screen – first finding success with David Cronenberg’s The Dead Zone in 1983, and then making five more in the next eight years.
MOVIES
Daily Republic

Win prizes while Fitbit tracks heart rate during Stephen King movies

FAIRFIELD — Friday is the last day to apply for a chance to win $1,300 in prizes to watch 13 Stephen King movies and determine the scariest. Apply at www.usdish.com/news/get-paid-to-watch-stephen-king-movies. The winner will be given a Fitbit to keep track of their heart rate while watching each film and while...
FAIRFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Bradbury
Person
Stephen King
Person
Amy Tan
Person
Colonel Sanders
bloody-disgusting.com

Stephen King’s 10 Best Stories for Halloween [The Losers’ Club Podcast]

Stephen King doesn’t really have a Halloween story. The holiday has certainly haunted his works — the Torrances arrive at the Overlook on October 31st, 11.22.63 returns to Derry for trick and treats (and meats), and Johnny Smith has a cheap Jekyll-and-Hyde mask in The Dead Zone — but there’s no true-blue Halloween tale within his never-ending oeuvre.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

‘The twists and turns are riveting’: Stephen King, Paula Hawkins and others on their favourite le Carré

My favourite le Carré – the one that brought me to all the others – was (and is) The Little Drummer Girl. This, it seems to me, is where le Carré’s interest in tradecraft became secondary to his interest in his characters. At the centre of the novel is an aspiring actress named Charlie. She is the first of le Carré’s anything but ordinary “ordinary people” who are sucked into the unforgiving machinery of spies and their masters, those great, grey bureaucracies that le Carré first distrusted and then came to loathe. I fell in love with Charlie, who is taught to understand that the Israelis are just and good, then must believe just as passionately – as actors must – that the Israelis are monsters. Le Carré gives us both sides, with a few points (perhaps) going to the Palestinians … but le Carré never shies from the hideous tactics the terrorists espousing the Palestinian cause employed. Charlie comes to dominate both the book and our thoughts as characters in novels rarely do. And she opened the way, it seems to me, for a way of thinking that led to le Carré’s later books, like The Night Manager and The Constant Gardener.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Register Citizen

Stephen King film to be set at Norwalk's Lockwood Mansion

NORWALK — The Netflix film adaptation of Stephen King’s novella “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” will begin filming at Norwalk’s Lockwood Mathews Mansion in late October. The novella, released as part of a collection of short stories in King’s 2020 book “If It Bleeds,” is summarized as the story of a young boy who works for an elderly man and purchases that man a cellphone.
NORWALK, CT
digitalspy.com

Hunger Games and It stars team up for Netflix Stephen King adaptation

The Hunger Games actor Donald Sutherland and It star Jaeden Martell have both signed on for Netflix chiller Mr Harrigan's Phone. Adapted from the novella of the same name by Stephen King – found in last year's collection If It Bleeds – this movie is spearheaded by American Horror Story mastermind Ryan Murphy, with Saving Mr Banks director John Lee Hancock behind the camera.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sundays#Chinese
Cinema Blend

Adapting Stephen King's The Dark Half: George Romero's 1993 Movie Tackles King's Take On Jekyll And Hyde

There is an alternate reality somewhere in the vast multiverse where Stephen King and George A. Romero are recognized as one of the all-time great author/filmmaker duos. In this world, their collaboration begins in the late 1970s when Romero successfully adapts Salem’s Lot into a big screen hit – the relationship further cemented when the two men have a joyful experience working together to make Creepshow. After the anthology comes an epic feature take on The Stand, and after making Creepshow 2 (which has a big enough budget to include “The Cat From Hell” as a fourth segment) they craft a traumatizing cinematic take on Pet Sematary, and successfully turn IT into a television event unlike anything audiences have ever seen.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

On Writing

“I think the first task for the aspiring novelist is to read tons of novels. Sorry to start with such a commonplace observation, but no training is more crucial. To write a novel, you must first understand at a physical level how one is put together… . It is especially important to plow through as many novels as you can while you are still young. Everything you can get your hands on — great novels, not-so-great novels, crappy novels, it doesn’t matter (at all!) as long as you keep reading. Absorb as many stories as you physically can. Introduce yourself to lots of great writing. To lots of mediocre writing too. This is your most important task.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CinemaBlend

Stephen King Shares Encouraging Words After Midnight Mass Creator Celebrates Three Years Of Sobriety

In the last few years, Stephen King and Mike Flanagan have become two points close together on the pop culture map. In 2017, the latter directed an adaptation of the former’s novel, Gerald’s Game, for Netflix, and then that immense success was followed two years later with Flanagan bringing King’s Doctor Sleep to the big screen. Hopefully the years to come will bring even more collaborations, but for now it’s sweet to recognize that the two men are still staying connected, with the author recently congratulating the filmmaker on three years of sobriety.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Evil Dead' at 40: How Stephen King Helped Turn Sam Raimi's Haunted Woods Tale Into Horror Classic (Flashback)

Independent movies can flop and flourish with their initial response from critics, but The Evil Dead received an endorsement from Stephen King that transcended the average film review. Shortly following the debut of Sam Raimi’s cult classic in 1981, the “Master of Horror” helped the low-budget haunted woods tale breakthrough to mainstream success and later become an iconic cinema franchise.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Stephen King Delivers High Praise For Latest Adaptation As 'Balls-To-The-Wall’ Horror

Reading Stephen King’s “Jerusalem’s Lot,” one immediately recognizes the inherent challenges that would exist in adapting it. Set in the mid-1800s, it’s a quick epistolary short story that almost exclusively focuses on a single character, and the nature of it demands that any TV series/movie version would need to add quite a lot to what exists on the page (perpetually a risky proposition in the history of King adaptations). That being said, the challenge of bringing this material into live action has been taken on by the new Epix series Chapelwaite, and despite its deviations it has earned a big seal of approval from the author.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy