Builders paying more for substitute materials to avoid construction delays

By Mike Wheatley
realtybiznews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome builders are struggling with shortages of materials they need to finish their projects, including wood paneling, ceiling joists and pipes. Faced with the prospect of delayed schedules, they’re racing to find substitute materials instead, but that process is adding to their costs. The Wall Street Journal reported this week...

WTHR

Avon leaders question why construction is delayed on main road

AVON, Ind. — Expect more delays on the main route going in and out of Avon. Construction on U.S. 36, which was supposed to be completed this December, will continue through next year. Now, city leaders are pointing fingers at who is to blame for the delay. "Just someone communicating...
AVON, IN
GlobeSt.com

Construction Sees No End to High Materials Costs, Labor Availability

There’s been a “steady return of demand for projects across most sectors of commercial work,” says a new construction outlook report from JLL for the second half of 2021. But that success brings a problem of “above-average increases in construction costs.”. “Through August, average final construction costs for a commercial...
CONSTRUCTION
ormondbeachobserver.com

Prices for construction materials continue to outstrip bid prices

The prices contractors pay for construction materials far outstripped the prices contractors charge in the 12 months ending in September, despite a recent decline in a few materials prices, while delivery problems intensified, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government data released recently. Association officials urged Washington officials to end tariffs on key construction materials and take steps to help unknot snarled supply points.
CONSTRUCTION
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Scheibel Construction wins Associated Builders and Contractors Chesapeake Shores 2021 Excellence Award for Northern High School

Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Chesapeake Shores chapter honored Scheibel Construction at its annual Excellence in Construction & Safety Awards on September 16th at The Hotel at Arundel Preserve in Hanover, MD. Scheibel Construction received the 2021 Excellence in Construction award in the Institutional/$25 to $100 Million category for the Northern High School replacement project […] The post Scheibel Construction wins Associated Builders and Contractors Chesapeake Shores 2021 Excellence Award for Northern High School appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HANOVER, MD
yieldpro.com

Construction materials price rises pause in September

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its producer price index (PPI) report for September 2021. It showed that construction components and materials prices were down 0.2 percent in the month, seasonally adjusted. However, the construction components and materials price index was 16.6 percent higher than its year-earlier level. Overall...
CONSTRUCTION
floridanewswire.com

Current Builders Launches ESOP to Retain and Attract Top Construction Employees

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Current Builders ( https://www.currentbuilders.com/ ), an award-winning general contractor based in Florida, has announced an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) as part of the company’s strategy to retain and attract top construction employees. The shortage of qualified workers in the construction industry continues to be a persistent national issue, but Current Builders’ CFO Rick Colandreo believes that initiatives, such as his company’s recently launched ESOP, will place his firm in an advantageous position to meet the tremendous demand for multifamily and mixed-use housing in Florida.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
brproud.com

Pandemic delays construction for new Baton Rouge ExxonMobil plant

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- The pandemic has slowed down the construction of a new $500 million ExxonMobil plant in north Baton Rouge. “It’s the largest single investment that Exxon has made in over a decade, we are 60 percent mechanically complete,” said ExxonMobil Polyethylene Plant Manager Stephen Hamilton. The plant...
BATON ROUGE, LA
GlobeSt.com

Deciding Who Will Pay for the Steadily Rising Materials Costs

When it comes to inflation, supply chain management and rising materials prices in the construction industry, many agree that the repercussions of what has been seen over the past two years could be long-lasting, reports Fixr, according to a survey of 100 construction firms in September. One anonymous construction worker...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

‘Utter catastrophe’: Builders quitting, no materials and soaring costs ruin renovation dreams

Rocketing costs and spiralling labour shortages are destroying Britain’s home renovation boom and causing chaos for homeowners. Crippled construction supply chains in the wake of the pandemic, Brexit, and the energy crisis are pushing home buyers to pull out of sales and negotiate house price discounts in response to hugely inflated wait times and charges.
CONSTRUCTION
staradvertiser.com

Construction of Thirty Meter Telescope delayed at least 2 years

The developers of the planned Thirty Meter Telescope are now saying that construction of the $2.4 billion cutting-edge observatory isn’t likely to start for at least a couple of years. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital...
HONOLULU, HI
The Free Press - TFP

‘It’s Unprecedented’: Builders Running Out Of Key Construction Materials, Forced To Find Alternatives

Contractors and builders are being forced to turn to alternative sources for key construction materials due to widespread supply shortages, resulting in surging prices amid growing demand for new homes, The Wall Street Journal reported. Construction companies are turning to new sources for building supplies, including wood paneling, ceiling joists,...
CONSTRUCTION
mycbs4.com

Construction delays in Gainesville

We are well over one year into the pandemic and construction companies and local businesses that provide materials say that they are still experiencing shortages. Jason Straw is the owner of straw & company fine woodwork. he says that his company was able to stay in business throughout the pandemic, he says all his products are produced in their factory and he stays on top of ordering raw materials ahead of time.
GAINESVILLE, FL
probuilder.com

Supply Chain Issues Force Builders to Find Alternative Materials

Builders of residential and commercial properties are learning more about refineries and resin plants than they ever cared to know thanks to unprecedented supply chain issues. A lot of building supplies that derive from raw materials to make plastics, vinyl, and coatings are just not available. So contractors are more...
CONSTRUCTION
wealthmanagement.com

Which Construction Materials Are Showing the Greatest Price Volatility?

As the U.S. economy gears back up in the wake of the pandemic and global supply chains issues play havoc with the availability of various goods, construction prices are going up. A recent report from the real estate services firm JLL found that from August 2020 through August, the average final construction cost for commercial properties in the U.S. rose by 4.5 percent. The firm’s researchers forecast that by the end of the year, total construction costs will have increased by more than 6.0 percent, followed by a similar increase in 2022. When it comes to construction materials specifically, the average cost of a commercial development project rose by 23.1 percent during the period. In fact, materials supply issues have been responsible for 22 percent of commercial project delays this year, the second most significant factor after owner-led decisions. In 2020, those types of issues accounted for just 3 percent of project delays. And the issue might last for another year—JLL predicts that construction materials costs will rise by another 5 to 11 percent over the next 12 months.
CONSTRUCTION

