Motoilet Health Tracking AI Smart Bidet Toilet Seat review – Everybody poops, but hold it for now
CROWDFUNDING REVIEW – Everybody poops. There, I got that out of the way. And since everybody poops, everybody consumes a lot of toilet paper. Our house has a septic system, so the paper (theoretically) dissolves and slowly works its way back into the Florida (where I live) aquifer as clean water. I’m not convinced about any of that. However, what if you could drastically reduce dependence on TP and help save the planet? Enter the Motoilet E-bidet. What is an E-bidet? Heck, what is a bidet, period?the-gadgeteer.com
Comments / 0