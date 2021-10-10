CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctors claim Brazil hospitals gave dodgy COVID-19 care

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES - Associated Press
 7 days ago

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian medical chain has been accused of enlisting participants to test unproven drugs without proper consent and forcing doctors to toe the line on prescribing unproven drugs touted by President Jair Bolsonaro. It offered patients a so-called “COVID kit” that includes drugs shown to be ineffective. The accusations have led to investigations into the conduct of Sao Paulo-based Prevent Senior. The case underscores the rift in Brazil over proper treatment of COVID-19. The unvaccinated president and many others are bucking global scientific recommendations. And there’s concern that other providers also implemented controversial policies.

