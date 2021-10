LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In what authorities are calling an unprovoked attack, a Los Angeles police officer is expected to survive after being shot while driving in South L.A. early Thursday morning. A teen suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident. Oct. 14, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. as the off-duty LAPD officer was driving to work in civilian clothes and in an unmarked truck, police said. He was driving southbound on Central Avenue, at the intersection with 28th Street, near the LAPD’s Newton Community Police Station, when at least one shot was fired. “As...

