Terrebonne Parish, LA

Temporary Housing Arrives in Terrebonne Parish

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced the arrival of temporary housing units in the parish. Parish officials are encouraging those who have not yet signed up for temporary housing to do so immediately. Information for inclusion in the temporary housing program can now be submitted online at tpcg.org/temphousing. Residents who have not yet contacted their Parish Council Representative about temporary housing are encouraged to fill out the form.

WDSU

FEMA trailers arrive to Lafourche Parish 40 days after Hurricane Ida

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Temporary FEMA trailers have arrived in Lafourche Parish 40 days after Hurricane Ida made landfall. Parish President Archie Chaisson posted to Facebook to announce the news, saying, "After over 40 days of shouting FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency started bringing housing to Lafourche. We are also expecting the Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness units to arrive any day now as well. One step #ForwardTogether everyday."
houmatimes.com

Port of Morgan City Purchases Property for West Dock Expansion

The Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District, referred to as the Port of Morgan City, Commission President Joseph Cain has joined Mike Hillman, Manager of MC Property Holdings LLC, in the signing of the transfer of property located at 101 Second Street on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway to the Port of Morgan City. The $400,000 sale marks the beginning of a planned West Dock expansion of the Port’s 800 Youngs Road facility that will result in expanding the dock from its current 800 feet to nearly 1,900 feet of waterfront access.
Officials Remind Residents of Proper Debris Pickup and Disposal and Warn of Illegal Dumping

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson are reminding residents about proper debris and trash pickup and disposal and issuing a warning about illegal dumping of trash and storm debris. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, deputies have recently responded to calls of illegal dumping in areas such as East 40th Street in Cut Off and Brule Guillot Road in Thibodaux, as well as some individual residences throughout the parish.
NOLA.com

Trailers arrive for Hurricane Ida-displaced residents in St. Charles and St. John parishes

Dara Bouy and her two children are ready to come home. The 33-year-old Luling resident has been living with relatives in New Orleans East since Hurricane Ida damaged the roof of their rental home, sending water pouring into the house and drenching all of their belongings. Her landlord is working on repairs, but has said the work will take at least six more months.
Daily Comet

'We’re going to persevere': Dozens of Terrebonne, Lafourche police displaced by Hurricane Ida

Terrebonne Parish sheriff’s Capt. Peter Guidry and his family were getting ready to move into a new home when Hurricane Ida made landfall. The mighty Category 4 storm ripped through Terrebonne and Lafourche Aug. 29, packing 150-mph winds and up to 16 feet of storm surge. It blew roofs off buildings and knocked down trees and powerlines across the two parishes and throughout southeast Louisiana.
houmatimes.com

FEMA Releases Revised Preliminary Flood Maps for Terrebonne Parish

Revised preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) are available for review by residents and business owners in portions of the City of Houma and unincorporated areas of Terrebonne Parish. Property owners are encouraged to review the latest information to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements....
wbrz.com

Temporary housing funded by FEMA available for Hurricane Ida victims

BATON ROUGE - It's been over a month since Hurricane Ida ripped through south Louisiana, leaving hundreds without a roof over their head. “The state has moved forward with its temporary trailer program. This is kind of working in conjunction with the FEMA trailer program but it’s a separate program in a sense that the state is managing it instead of FEMA," said Tanner Magee, Speaker Protem of the Louisiana House of Representatives.
Government Technology

More Temp Housing Needed for Parishes Hit Hard by Ida

In Louisiana, we are attached to our communities and the huge impact of Hurricane Ida requires more innovation on the part of the government to keep people close to their homes to rebuild. We welcome the temporary housing program undertaken by state government, with the blessing of the Federal Emergency...
Houma Courier

Terrebonne Parish COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 34% of people fully vaccinated

Some 34% of people living in Terrebonne Parish are fully vaccinated as of Oct. 5, according to data from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
cenlanow.com

Louisiana launches temporary housing for Lafitte and Grande Isle residents

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the state of Louisiana, through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), has launched the Hurricane Ida Sheltering Program. The program will provide temporary housing to certain residents in heavily impacted areas where other sheltering...
