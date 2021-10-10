Temporary Housing Arrives in Terrebonne Parish

Dara Bouy and her two children are ready to come home. The 33-year-old Luling resident has been living with relatives in New Orleans East since Hurricane Ida damaged the roof of their rental home, sending water pouring into the house and drenching all of their belongings. Her landlord is working on repairs, but has said the work will take at least six more months.

SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO