Temporary Housing Arrives in Terrebonne Parish
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced the arrival of temporary housing units in the parish. Parish officials are encouraging those who have not yet signed up for temporary housing to do so immediately. Information for inclusion in the temporary housing program can now be submitted online at tpcg.org/temphousing. Residents who have not yet contacted their Parish Council Representative about temporary housing are encouraged to fill out the form.www.houmatimes.com
