Clark Memorial Library is Celebrating 94 Years with Great Programs All Month
On October 19, 1927, Clark Memorial Library first opened its doors as part of the original Clarkdale town plan, funded by a $100,000 bequest from William A. Clark. Now, 94 years later, Clark Memorial Library is celebrating our anniversary with an exciting lineup of events and activities throughout the month of October. We invite the community to visit Clark Memorial Library to celebrate and commemorate our shared library, town, and Verde Valley history.www.signalsaz.com
