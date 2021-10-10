CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Best Advice on I’ve found Inspiration

freedompost.us
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Few Things to Know about Driver Distraction Systems. The invention of the car still remains to be one of the greatest inventions of all time. This is the case considering the impact that this invention has had on our lives. These days it is easier to move from one place to another. The transportation of goods has also been made easier with the use of vehicles. There are even more individual benefits that one enjoys as a result of owning a car. The convenience when it comes to moving around is one of those benefits. This explains why the demand for cars is often on the high. One thing to note is that not everything about these magnificent machines is positive. There has been an increase in road accident cases. There are quite a number of factors that have contributed to this scenario. One of them is the human factor. A substantial percentage of all accidents involving cars are a result of the mistake or negligence of the driver. This means that a huge percentage of accidents that happen on our roads can be avoided.

freedompost.us

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

The 15 Best Foundation Brushes I've Ever Tried

If you're anything like me, there's probably a file of photos from your younger, more naïve years, where you can visibly see the streaks in your foundation even through your Blackberry phone's abysmal camera. I spent a lot of time thinking that blending was for other people, cycling through foundations and powders and orange bronzers, thinking that it was the product's fault that it wasn't looking right. If I could go back in time, I'd tell my younger self, "Newsflash! You're not using the right foundation brush! Also, stop plucking your eyebrows; you're embarrassing us." But anyways.
BEAUTY & FASHION
A Cup of Jo

My Friend Jason’s Best Breakup Advice

A few weeks ago, my friend Jason and I went to dinner. We discussed work gossip and Ted Lasso and whether we should share the rigatoni, and then the conversation turned to breakups. We’ve been friends for 20 years, so we’ve helped each other through some heart-wrenching relationship shutdowns. Suddenly, he said something profound…
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Sea Coast Echo

Timothee Chalamet reveals best career advice

Timothee Chalamet credits staying away from "hard drugs" and superhero movies for his success. The 25-year-old actor is trying to "figure out" being famous and navigating his career, and revealed a valuable piece of advice he received from a "hero" when he was just starting out. He said of fame:...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
HuffingtonPost

The Best Happiness Advice People Learned In Therapy

The road to happiness isn’t always easy, nor does it really have one final destination. Joy exists on a spectrum. And thanks to work, life and relationship problems ― not to mention, you know, an extremely distressing global pandemic ― it can be easy to fall on the lower end of the spectrum more frequently.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Apartment Therapy

I’ve Painted My Kitchen Cabinets 4 Times, and This Is the Best Paint for Budget Kitchen Makeovers — I Promise!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The first time I painted kitchen cabinets, it was a slapdash affair. I was living in a rental apartment with a very absent landlord, and I figured I wouldn’t lose my deposit for painting the hideous cabinets. This was before there were thousands of how-to videos on YouTube, so I did what any twenty-year-old would do when they needed DIY advice: I called my dad. He recommended washing the cabinets with TSP (a heavy-duty cleaner you can find at home centers and hardware stores) before lightly sanding and priming, and then eventually painting with semi-gloss latex paint. The results were admittedly not professional-looking, but the fresh coat of white paint was a major improvement on the grungy looking wood. From then on, I was hooked on the power of paint to transform a less-than-luxe kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
digg.com

Should I Continue My Relationship With A Man I Just Found Out Stalked Me For A Year Before We Met, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Should...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman shares creepy texts from maintenance man: ‘Saddened so many women could relate’

A woman has shared creepy texts from a maintenance man who said he was in her home. Bee Jonez, a 36-year-old living in Louisiana, tweeted about her experience as she was staying in a privately owned building when a maintenance worker texted her that he was “coming in” to her apartment “just to see [your] face”. Ms Jonez told BuzzFeed that maintenance was being carried in an apartment next door after residents moved out. When she received a text from one of the workers, she thought they might need access to her unit to fix something in a shared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Simmer and Boil

This May Be the Best Over-the-Sink Colander We've Found

If the thought of your freshly cooked pasta or ready-to-eat berries touching the sink gives you the heebie-jeebies, you're not alone. Depending how often you clean it (especially that garbage disposal), you might imagine the kind of germs lurking in the sink area. Unfortunately, many strainers and colanders sit so low that backsplash seems a little too close for comfort. To solve the issue, Amazon shoppers have found a colander that fits nearly every sink and keeps their foods high and dry—or high and rinsed, rather.
SHOPPING
In Style

The Best Brow Gel I've Ever Used Is a Hair Product That Costs $5

I'm one of the lucky ones whose eyebrows recovered from the hype of overtweezed and overwaxed brows of the early 2000s to their full, natural state. And because they pretty much came back from the dead, I'm quite particular when it comes to both eyebrow maintenance and products. That's why...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.
psychreg.org

Feeling Marathon Inspired? Joint Care Advice for New Runners

The long-awaited London Marathon took place this weekend, igniting sporting passions and aspirations all across the country. It is hard to watch such incredible feats of endurance and fitness without feeling the flickers of temptation and contemplation. Next year, could it be you?. However, many of those feeling inspired to...
WORKOUTS
Telegraph

The best tips and advice for gardening in October 2021

Despite October bringing with it variable skies and unpredictable showers, there is still plenty of work to be done in our gardens - no matter the size of the plot. From renovating old lawns to dividing your herbaceous perennials, it can be hard to know what to tackle this month to prepare your outdoor oasis for the coming weeks.
GARDENING
healthing.ca

ADVICE: I hate family gatherings

It’s Thanksgiving, and I am filled with dread. Why do I hate family gatherings so irritating and emotional?. If you dread family events, you’re not alone. Gathering with relatives can bring up unpleasant memories, reignite sibling rivalry and highlight unresolved conflict and past resentments. And the more you replay old stories and relive old dynamics, the more stuck and angry.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ephotozine.com

I think I've found my calling!

SueLeonard / Blog / I think I've found my calling!. I think I've found my calling! Well, at least for this particular time in my life. In the last few months I've been engaged in flower photography and loving it. Who would have thought. Here's just one of my images for you to enjoy.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fortune

Why I give financial advice for free on TikTok

This story is part of Fortune‘s Creator Economy package. Don’t get me wrong: Creators should be paid for creating content and for the rightful value they bring to the market. Some are noble in this pursuit whereas others are, in my opinion, overzealous. The worst-case scenario is when someone whose work carries little to zero value still expects a large amount of compensation for it—and it’s easy to fall into that line of thought, because you’ll see examples of that actually working in social media.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy