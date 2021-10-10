CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Thunderstorm Warning now expired for Castro, Hale, Lamb, Swisher

By Robert Gauthreaux III
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Latest alerts from the National Weather Service as severe storms sweep across the South Plains:. The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Hale County in northwestern Texas... Southern Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas... Southwestern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas... Eastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas... * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 322 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Olton, moving northeast at 55 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR HART, SPRINGLAKE, OLTON, HALFWAY AND EDMONSON. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated, with 73 MPH gust measured at Amherst. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations impacted include... Plainview, Littlefield, Tulia, Abernathy, Hale Center, Olton, Hart, Earth, Petersburg, Kress, Cotton Center, Fieldton, Spade, Halfway, Seth Ward, Edmonson and Springlake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH.

