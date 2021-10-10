How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After three days of play in New Jersey the same name is at the top of the leaderboard: Jin Young Ko. The No. 2 golfer in the world on the LPGA Tour has been terrific over the past few months and is finally in a position to close the gap on No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda (seven under par). No matter the result, it looks like Korda will maintain her No. 1 ranking, but the gap will close from 473.450 points to roughly 100.