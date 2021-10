Two people have been arrested after 18 people died as a result of drinking contaminated alcohol in the Russian city of Yekaterinaburg.Russia’s Investigative Committee determined that the victims had drunk alcohol that contained methanol – a poisonous alcohol that is typically used for industrial purposes – purchased in Yekaterinaburg between 7 and 14 October.Because methanol is colourless and smells similar to ethanol (alcohol contained in beverages) it can be very difficult to tell the difference between them. But ingesting as little as 10ml of methanol can cause blindness, and just 30ml can prove fatal.The committee confirmed that a number of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 HOURS AGO