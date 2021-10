Old man river rolls into his ninth Ashes series. He has continued to sweep away milestones this summer – becoming the highest Test wicket-taking seamer of all time and picking up his 1,000th first-class wicket – but time will tell whether, like Graeme Swann, he finds this a tour too many. His second-innings returns weren’t what he had have hoped for in the series against India, but he was his brilliant self in the first innings of the opening three games. Unlikely to play in all five matches.

