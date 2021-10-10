CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impeachment Investigation by the Judiciary Committee of the New York State Assembly By Rita Galvin, Esq.

By Tribune
Yonkers Tribune.
 7 days ago

ALBANY, NY — October 10, 2021 — There has been a lot of press around the conclusions reached in Attorney General Tish James’ report — however, the AG’s public comments and report have been rife with one-sided distortions, presented to generate scathing headlines and purposely mislead the public. Tellingly, the AG has refused to answer any specific questions regarding the report while herself mulling a run for Governor.

IN THIS ARTICLE
