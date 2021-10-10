CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buy Or Sell: Steelers Need To Get Pat Freiermuth More Involved In Passing Game

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe regular season marks the culmination of an extensive investigation into who your team will be that year. By this point, you’ve gone through free agency, the draft, training camp, and the preseason. You feel good in your decisions insofar as you can create clarity without having played meaningful games. But there are still plenty of uncertainties that remain, whether at the start of the regular season or the end, and new ones continually develop over time.

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Bringing In Notable WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown just shaded the hell out of the Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown took a shot at the Steelers after beating the Patriots, even if it wasn’t fully intentional. Sometimes, we just say the wrong thing. It’s a classic case of going on autopilot, which Brown seems to do often at press conferences after a long, grinding football game.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Steelers Player Who Spit At Opponent

Nearly a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at an opposing player. The unfortunate incident happened after Ben Roethlisberger connected with running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown. A skirmish broke out along the offense line.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Freiermuth
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
Yardbarker

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has message for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is banged up heading into Week 3, and Stephen A. Smith believes there is an obvious insurance policy sitting out there for the Pittsburgh Steelers that they have yet to capitalize on. During Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith said he is baffled that the Steelers have...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Buy Or Sell: Arthur Maulet Should Be Steelers’ Nickel Defender

The regular season marks the culmination of an extensive investigation into who your team will be that year. By this point, you’ve gone through free agency, the draft, training camp, and the preseason. You feel good in your decisions insofar as you can create clarity without having played meaningful games. But there are still plenty of uncertainties that remain, whether at the start of the regular season or the end, and new ones continually develop over time.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers updated 2022 NFL draft needs after 4 games

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have played four games, the needs for the 2022 NFL draft are becoming more clear. Here are our updated draft needs for Pittsburgh. Keep in mind that even though the Steelers will need a quarterback more than any other position, the odds of drafting one are much lower. The 2020 crop of quarterbacks isn’t great and could force Pittsburgh to look elsewhere.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Buy Or Sell: Steelers Will Build Off Of Glimmer Of Rushing Success In Green Bay

The regular season marks the culmination of an extensive investigation into who your team will be that year. By this point, you’ve gone through free agency, the draft, training camp, and the preseason. You feel good in your decisions insofar as you can create clarity without having played meaningful games. But there are still plenty of uncertainties that remain, whether at the start of the regular season or the end, and new ones continually develop over time.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Penn State
steelersnow.com

Tomlin: Steelers Need More Splash Plays to Overcome Inefficiency

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — When looking at the statistical performances of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers from Sunday, one could be persuaded into thinking that the teams weren’t that far apart. The Steelers averaged 4.9 yards per offensive play against the Packers. Green Bay managed 5.1 yards per...
NFL
FanSided

3 Steelers that need to see more time on the bench in 2021

With the Steelers barely staying afloat at 1-3, these three players need to see more time on the bench moving forward. The Steelers as a whole are looking for answers after a bitterly disappointing 1-3 record. This defense has taken a step back and the offense has looked worse than it did to end last year. While the season is still young, the team is in desperate need of a facelift. Here are three Steelers that should see more time on the bench going forward.
NFL
Mile High Report

Pat Shurmur was outcoached in the Ravens game

Every once in awhile, something gets stuck in my craw and I can’t let it go. This week it’s parts of the Broncos gameplan against the Ravens. Now, this isn’t something as simple as “Shurmur should be fired rawr” or anything like that, but I thought he made some noticeable tactical errors and they could come back to bite the Broncos in the Steelers game if they aren’t rectified.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Who gets the game ball for the Steelers’ win over the Broncos in Week 5?

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to get back into the win column as they defeated the Denver Broncos by the score of 27-19 at Heinz Field. The win could be attributed to many factors where the team came through on both sides of the ball. Even though it wasn’t a perfect game, there were some good performances of note from the black and gold.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Undrafted Pierre involved in big plays in Steelers win

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Steelers 25- year-old corner James Pierre made his second career NFL start, filling in for Cam Sutton. Quite a memorable afternoon as Pierre involved in a couple of the biggest plays of the game. The Effort. Pierre finished second on the team in the 27-19...
NFL
chatsports.com

PFF: Steelers Need To Utilize RPOs More To Jumpstart Stagnant Offense On Early Downs

It’s not one thing though four weeks that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive struggles can be pinned on. Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t been good enough while missing key throws; the offensive line can’t protect Roethlisberger and struggles to open up running lanes for rookie Najee Harris; Harris has missed some lanes through four weeks; and receivers not named Diontae Johnson continue to drop the football.
NFL
chatsports.com

Why the Steelers run game was more successful in Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Falling on the road to the Green Bay Packers, the Steelers managed to have more success in the run game, even if that success is not taking the league by storm. So what was different in the running game in Week 4? This is the topic of this week’s vertex.
NFL
stillcurtain.com

The Steelers season will be lost unless the run game gets back on track

The Steelers rushing attack is dead last in the NFL through the first four games of the season. The Steelers rushing attack, more appropriately the rushing retreat, is ranked dead last in the NFL through the first four games of the season. According to ESPN, we are averaging a whopping fifty-five yards on the ground. The next worst team is averaging thirteen yards more per game than the Steelers are averaging.
NFL
Steelers Depot

JuJu Smith-Schuster ‘Heartbroken’ Following Successful Shoulder Surgery

As expected, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster underwent his shoulder surgery on Wednesday and apparently it went well. Smith-Schuster passed along a post-surgery update on his status on his social media accounts Wednesday afternoon. “Blessed to have had a successful surgery this morning,” Smith-Schuster wrote. “There’s no other way...
NFL
Seattle Times

Seahawks could get RB Chris Carson back for game against Steelers

RENTON — The Seahawks will need all the reinforcements they can get as they begin navigating life without Russell Wilson for a month or so. And coach Pete Carroll said Monday the Seahawks might get back one of their best offensive playmakers — running back Chris Carson — for the game Sunday at Pittsburgh.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy