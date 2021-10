All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It may still be early in the season for your heaviest coats and chunkiest shoes, but that doesn't mean you can't start daydreaming about all the cute winter-outfit ideas you'll be putting together in just a few weeks' time. Thankfully, there is a ton of street-style inspiration doing the rounds right now (hi, Fashion Month). So you'll find foolproof outfit combos to take note of if you're looking to answer one of the biggest winter-style conundrums: how to serve a lewk when it's bitter cold outside.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO